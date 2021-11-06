Covid-19: Govt won't release Māori vaccination data despite High Court ruling

Waikato-Tainui chief executive Donna Flavell is encouraging Māori to get vaccinated before the country gets to 90 per cent so no-one gets left behind (First published on Saturday, October 30).

The Ministry of Health has once again refused to release North Island-wide Māori vaccination data to a major health provider after the High Court “urged” it to reconsider.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency has been seeking the contact details and vaccination status of all unvaccinated Māori in the North Island as it believes this data will help it to increase vaccination rates.

But in a letter to Whānau Ora chief executive John Tamihere, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the data sought would not be released.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed in a letter the Ministry of Health will not release North Island-wide data on unvaccinated Māori.

The decision was made “in light of the evidence of vaccine uptake and coverage”, Bloomfield wrote.

“We have concluded it would not be appropriate to adopt a blanket approach to the sharing of Māori health information you have requested on a North Island basis.”

Treaty principles required the Crown to act as a “reasonable partner” to Māori and to provide equal protection and equity, he wrote.

However, the Crown must also “recognise and uphold the mana and rangatiratanga of distinct groups across the motu”.

Tamihere took the ministry to court in October for withholding information on Māori who were not vaccinated.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Chief executive John Tamihere believes data on unvaccinated Māori will help Whānau Ora boost vaccination rates.

The High Court ruled on Tuesday the ministry should “urgently” reconsider its decision within three working days.

Bloomfield said the ministry had considered the evidence provided by Whānau Ora and the views of Māori leaders, Māori health experts and representatives from other Māori organisations.

“These views have demonstrated that there are multiple interests at play in the provision of individual identifiable Māori health data,” he said.

Instead of releasing North Island-wide data, Bloomfield invited Whānau Ora to work in partnership with the ministry to identify where vaccination efforts should be focussed.

They could then discuss how much data should be shared in each case, he said.

Whānau Ora oversees 81 general practice clinics and more than 200 vaccination sites across the North Island.

Tamihere said on Saturday he was disappointed with Bloomfield's decision.

“I just can't understand why this bloke won't share some authority, and mana and power for us to do a major push before Christmas,” he said.

“They're going to drop the gate on us, and everybody's going to be allowed out of Auckland, no doubt about it, that's because non-Māori vaccination rates are there. Why would you stop us from helping our people?"