Covid-19: Porirua Mongrel Mob tangi attendees urged to get tested

Vehicles travelled along State Highway 1 to Pukerua Bay for the tangi of a Mongrel Mob member.

Medical officials are urging anyone who attended a large tangi for a Mongrel Mob member in Porirua on Wednesday to get tested for Covid-19.

On Saturday, Wellington Regional Public Health said their assessment was the risks to the wider public were low, after reports a person who had tested positive in Auckland last month had travelled to Porirua for the event.

The person has been assessed as unlikely to have been infectious as they travelled at the very end of their 14-day quarantine period.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff A procession of bikers follow a lead car through Plimmerton on the way to the tangi.

The Ministry of Health was seeking more information to provide further reassurance the case was not an infection risk while visiting the area, the release said.

”However, in the absence of fuller information, they are recommending those linked with the tangi to be tested, particularly if they have symptoms,” officials said.

Earlier in the week Kāpiti-Mana Police Inspector Nick Thom said four people were arrested, two vehicles were impounded, 27 fines issued, five driver licences suspended, and one person was summonsed to court.

The 200-vehicle procession caused disruption to traffic as it passed through Cannons Creek, Waitangirua, Ascot Park, Tītahi Bay, and the centre of the city, on Wednesday afternoon, Thom said.

The group travelled along State Highway 1 to Whenua Tapu cemetery in Pukerua Bay to farewell 35-year-old Terry Taiapa, who died in a motorcycle crash.

Thom said police also witnessed a burnout.

A police spokeswoman said resources were pulled from across the region to help with the event.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Porirua’s mayor described behaviour at the event as “disrespectful”, and said burnouts disturbed nearby residents.

Traffic management was in place and Māori wardens directed traffic out of a street where more than 50 people gathered prior to the procession.

Thom said earlier police respected the mourners’ wish to grieve and urged those involved to be considerate of other road users and adhere to alert level restrictions.

Under alert level 2 guidelines, no more than 100 people are allowed to attend a funeral or tangi and organisers must legally record details of attendees to make sure contact tracing can happen, if needed.

The National Party's MP and police spokesman, MP Simeon Brown, said at the time the disruption to the public was unacceptable.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker described behaviour at the event as “disrespectful”, and said noise and burnouts disturbed nearby residents.

The service resulted in the street being blocked for hours by cars and people, and it was eventually cleared by police.