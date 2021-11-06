Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 6

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from November 6 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

There are 206 new community cases of Covid-19, the highest daily total since the Delta outbreak began in August.

Of those, 200 are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and two are in Northland, the Ministry of Health said in a statement released on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* COP26: Is NZ on the wrong side of history in the fight over carbon credit cash?

* Covid-19: Hey Deputy Prime Minister, where's the Minister of Finance gone?

* Māori more hesitant to engage with the arts during pandemic



There are now 73 cases in hospital, four more than on Friday. Seven are in intensive care or high dependency units.

Matt Rourke/AP There are 206 new community cases of Covid-19, the highest daily total since the Delta outbreak began in August.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the numbers were expected and were “right bang” in the middle of the ministry’s modelling.

Key news

A close contact of a community Covid-19 case has escaped from a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility in south Auckland.

It comes just two days after the latest escape from the facility, the Holiday Inn near Auckland Airport.

The hotel is used exclusively to house confirmed cases of the virus and their close contacts.

The person who escaped on Saturday morning is the 25th person to abscond from managed isolation since the system was stood up in 2020.

Meanwhile, medical officials are urging anyone who attended a large tangi for a Mongrel Mob member in Porirua on Wednesday to get tested for Covid-19.

On Saturday, Wellington Regional Public Health said their assessment was the risks to the wider public were low, after reports a person who had tested positive in Auckland last month had travelled to Porirua for the event.

The person has been assessed as unlikely to have been infectious as they travelled at the very end of their 14-day quarantine period.

The Ministry of Health was seeking more information to provide further reassurance the case was not an infection risk while visiting the area, the release said.

Lockdown life

While Auckland and Waikato audiences will have to wait a little longer for in-cinema experiences, there are plenty of movie-viewing options available for all Kiwis to enjoy this month. Check out our latest list of must-see movies for November.

The mental health impact of Covid is likely to have tentacles longer than the disease. Psychologist Karen Nimmo has some advice about how to get through the slow, anxious crawl to Christmas.