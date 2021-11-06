Mosque becomes vaccination clinic, offering culturally sensitive jabs

Khairun Nisa was vaccinated at her local mosque on Saturday, by vaccinator Sukhi Benipal.

Places of worship are ideal locations for vaccination pop-ups for their convenience and links to the community, says Manawatū’s Muslim Association.

Nishar Ali​, organiser and association treasurer, is pleased the Saturday pop-up at the Palmerston North mosque attracted first-timers, Muslim or not.

“We wanted to support the Government to reach 90 per cent. Having it here, it is handy for lots of people, and some people in our community feel more comfortable. Also, they can come ask questions, and we can translate.”

Ali said there were over 1500 Muslims in Manawatū, over 300 of which were newer refugees still learning English.

“Like anyone they have questions, but there is a language barrier to provide them info backed by science in a way they understand,” he said.

Having a pop-up at the mosque meant Muslims could be vaccinated in a culturally sensitive way. On Saturday there were two male and four female vaccinators in separate rooms. After being vaccinated, any gender could wait in a general room with a tea and coffee stand. Outside, members of the mosque cooked lunch. Inside, people mingled at a distance.

“I’m already double vaccinated,” Shally Rafiq​ said. “I’m here because so much about why people get vaccinated is about trust. Trust if something goes wrong, we will be here, and we can do translations.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Many members of the mosque who were already vaccinated came out on Saturday to make the event more social, and be available for translations.

“Being here makes it a social thing,” Rukshana Ali​ said.

Vaccinator and registered nurse Kari Highstead​ said places of worship were just one of many places vaccinators went to make vaccines more accessible.

“We go to rural areas, the saleyards, businesses... sometimes they come to us first,” Highstead said.

“It’s important to go to where these people are, especially if it means they can be with someone they value and respect... it can be quite scary, trusting a stranger.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Elton Pamata-Meyrick had his questions about the vaccine, but on Saturday decided to take the plunge.

“We’re just happy to talk, even if you turn around and don't get vaccinated,” said another vaccinator, Amanda Bromell​.

Truck driver Elton Pamata-Meyrick​ said despite his reluctance, on Saturday “I said, ‘stuff it’, I’ll come and do it”.

“Everyone has their questions... but my boss pointed out, I’m a truck driver, that comes with risk... I’d be helping the nation,” he said.