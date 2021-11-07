Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 7

However, the details about how exactly that will happen aren't yet clear.

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from November 7 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

There are 113 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Sunday.

Of the new cases, there are 109 in Auckland, three in Waikato and one is in Northland.

There are 74 cases in hospital on Sunday with seven of those in intensive care or high dependency units.

Key news

Auckland is just 192 vaccine doses away from having all three DHBs hit the 90 per cent landmark for first Pfizer vaccinations.

Auckland and Waitematā district health boards have already reached the goal, with each sitting on 94 and 92 per cent first doses respectively.

Counties Manukau DHB has less than 200 first doses needed until it reaches 90 per cent – down from about 1200 on Saturday.

Auckland University associate professor of public health Collin Tukuitonga said getting to 90 per cent first doses will be a “significant achievement,” but the real goal will be to get the same number doubled dosed.

As announced on Saturday, there were unexpected wastewater Covid detections in Taranaki (Stratford on November 2); Gisborne (November 1 and 3) and Hawke's Bay (Napier November 3).

The latest test results for Hastings and Wairoa (returned yesterday), and Huntly are all negative.

On Monday, the Government will review the alert level settings for Auckland and upper Northland.

Auckland is currently at alert level 3 step 1. Upper Northland is at alert level 3 – steps 1, 2 and 3 do not apply to this region.

Parts of Waikato are at alert level 3 step 2 and this will be reviewed on Monday, November 15.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Base shopping centre in Hamilton where four shops have been named as locations of interest.

Locations of Interest

There were just five new locations of interest named by the Ministry of Health in its Covid-19 report on Sunday but all were in Hamilton and most at The Base shopping centre.

Four of the locations released were businesses at The Base, including Omni Tech, Happy Tel, EB Games and Typo. The other location named was Pak’nSave Whitiora.

All of the alerts for shops at The Base were for Friday, November 5, mid-morning to early afternoon. The alert for the Pak’nSave supermarket was for Sunday, October 31, 10.45am-7.30pm.

Lockdown life

As the days start to get warmer, nothing quite beats the Kiwi summer like a giant cone of ice cream.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of our favourite ice cream spots.

Whether you’re after the wackiest flavours, the best plant-based alternatives, or the biggest scoops, here are some top shops to seek out around New Zealand or order online.