Covid-19: All three Auckland DHBs have crossed 90 per cent first dose milestone

Whānau got to visit the All Blacks' changing rooms and walk on the hallowed turf in a Covid-19 vaccine drive at Eden Park.

Counties Manukau District Health Board has reached 90 per cent first doses, meaning all three Auckland health boards have met the milestone for first Covid-19 vaccinations.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the news on Sunday evening, calling it a “key milestone” on the path to Auckland opening up.

Tāmaki Makaurau will move into the new traffic light system with fewer restrictions once all three of its DHBs reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

Tom Lee/Stuff All three of Auckland’s DHB's have hit the 90 per cent target for Covid-19 vaccine first doses.

Auckland DHB is at 95 per cent first doses and 87 per cent second doses; Waitematā DHB is at 92 per cent for first doses and 83 per cent second, and Counties Manukau is at 90 per cent first and 80 per cent for second doses.

Hipkins said Auckland is leading the way for Covid-19 vaccinations, and it is “exciting” to see Counties Manukau reach the all-important first dose figure.

“There’s been a huge amount of targeted work going on by local health providers to make vaccines easily accessible and to address hesitancy. It’s really pleasing to see that work paying off,” he said.

It comes after an Auckland-wide campaign targeting ‘dots' at rangatahi Māori was undertaken this weekend, including a vaccination event at Eden Park.

Hipkins praised the work of Māori and Pasifika providers in Counties Manukau, saying getting to 90 per cent first doses required “pulling out all the stops” in Auckland – including “literally going door-to-door” to ensure people were vaccinated.

Of Auckland’s Māori population, 79 per cent have received their first dose and 63 per cent have received their second.

This was higher among Pasifika: 85 per cent have had their first dose, and 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

At the current rate, Auckland could reach the 90 per cent double-dose target within three weeks, so long as people return for their second dose.

On Friday, Stuff reported that people who do not return for their second Pfizer vaccine dose could push out the dates some regions hit the 90 per cent target by several weeks.

There were 33,867 vaccine doses administered across New Zealand on Saturday, comprising 7401 first doses and 26,466 second doses.

To date, 89 per cent of eligible New Zealanders aged 12 and over have had their first dose and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.