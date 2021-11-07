Covid-19: Avondale College pupils told to stay home after student tests positive

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces year 11, 12 and 13 students in alert level 3 areas will be allowed back at school from Tuesday October 26.

Senior students at an Auckland high school have been asked to study from home tomorrow after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email sent to parents and caregivers, and posted on the school website on Sunday evening, Avondale College principal Lyndy Watkinson said the student was at school while infectious, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As it had been more than 72 hours since the confirmed case had been at school there was no requirement for the school to close, Watkinson said in the email.

An Avondale College student was infectious with Covid-19 while at school on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

However, “out of an abundance of caution” senior students were asked to study at home on Monday “as far as possible”.

This would give the school the opportunity to confirm contact tracing lists, “thoroughly clean” affected areas and allow time for some staff to be tested.

Close and casual-plus contacts had already been contacted with the relevant advice; the rest of the school is considered 'casual’ contacts, and told to monitor for symptoms for 10 days, the email said.

Watkinson said in the email that the student did not have any classes in the area of the Cambridge examinations, and exams scheduled for Monday will proceed as normal.

Senior students at Avondale College have been asked to stay at home tomorrow to allow time for staff to get tested and for a 'thorough clean' to be carried out in the affected areas.

The email stated that over the past two weeks students and staff have been “very careful” to adhere to Covid-19 regulations for schools, including compliance with mask-wearing, regular sanitising and regular cleaning.

Senior students who need to attend school tomorrow can do so, and will be provided with a space and support from a teacher for distance learning.

It comes as a number of Auckland high schools have seen Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, including Mount Albert Grammar School, Macleans College and Liston College.

There were 113 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday; 109 of which were in Auckland.

There have been 4156 cases during the Delta community outbreak in the Auckland region to date.