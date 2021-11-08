Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak — November 6

Whānau got to visit the All Blacks' changing rooms and walk on the hallowed turf in a Covid-19 vaccine drive at Eden Park.

An Auckland fitness camp has been the only location of interest named this morning.

Inspire45 Bootcamp Henderson has been identified after a positive Covid case visited the site between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 3.

Anyone who was there during that time has been told to stay at home, get tested immediately, and get tested again after five days.

The new location comes as the Government is set to review its alert level settings for Auckland and Northland today.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Ngaruahine Covid testing station in Stratford was much quieter on Saturday.

While Aucklanders will likely be hoping for a move to step two of level 3, Northland will be hoping for a return to level 2.

On Sunday, 113 new cases were announced. 109 were in Auckland, three in Waikato, and one in Northland.

74 cases are in hospital.

That followed Saturday’s record case amount of 206 new community cases.

All three Auckland DHBs have now passed the 90 per cent first jab mark.

Once the three DHBs achieve 90 per cent fully vaccinated - two jabs - Auckland will move to the traffic light system.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

