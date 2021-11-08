Waikato's steady trickle of Covid cases appears to be heading for containment - modeller

Parts of Waikato, including Hamilton, have been in level 3 lockdown since October 3, with new community cases of Covid-19 reported in the region on all but three days since then.

For more than a month now – 37 days – there has been a steady, unrelenting trickle of new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato.

The first Waikato case in this Delta outbreak was officially reported by the Ministry of Health on October 3 and, apart from three hopeful days in mid-October when zero cases were reported, every new day has brought with it at least one new case.

The daily number of new cases has remained below 10 on all but one day – last Tuesday, when there were 18 new community cases reported.

Since then, however, the sequence has fallen back into familiar territory: three, two, four, four, three, seven.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Twenty residents at West Auckland rest home have virus

* Covid-19 live: 190 new Covid community cases, 81 people in hospital

* Covid-19: Seven new cases in Waikato



STUFF Confirmation bias: a hardwired part of human psychology, which can makes us particularly vulnerable to online misinformation and disinformation.

So, what do these daily case numbers tell us?

“It’s characteristic of contact-tracing really doing its job,” University of Auckland Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy told Stuff.

He said the Waikato outbreak, on the face of it, looks “well suppressed” and at this stage appears to be heading towards containment.

However, Hendy said, it still has the potential to blow out into a bigger outbreak, like the one seen in Auckland.

Waikato has not quite reached the edge of its outbreak yet, he said, and what happens next all comes down to contact tracers being able to stay ahead.

“At least they’re still in the game, and they’re cutting transmission considerably. Obviously, it eventually got away from us in Auckland.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waikato looks to be moving towards containing its outbreak, University of Auckland Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy says.

Hendy said the daily numbers are still low in Waikato and the fact they are jumping around a bit is not necessarily cause for concern, “particularly if they’re cases that have been identified, and they’ve been in isolation”.

For example, the biggest spike so far in Waikato has been the 18 new cases reported last Tuesday, but all of those cases were epidemiologically linked and 14 were known contacts of previous cases and were already in isolation.

“Every now and again, because you’re getting ahead of contacts, you’ll get a bunch of them that’ll come back with positive tests,” Hendy said.

That is because contacts of a known case may have tested negative on day zero, when they were still incubating the virus, stayed in isolation, and then tested positive on day five.

Whether or not new cases are linked is the true measure of progress in Waikato.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the fact there are still new community cases being reported every day in Waikato suggests there is ongoing transmission.

“Because the cases have to come from somewhere and even if they’re known, they still have to be generated by someone who has been exposed and got sick.”

However, Baker said having a few days with no unexpected/unlinked cases would start to indicate the outbreak was under control.

SUPPLIED Waikato is the gateway to the rest of the North Island, University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says, so controlling transmission is important.

On Monday, there were seven new community cases reported in Waikato, all but one of them were known contacts already in isolation. Public health officials were investigating links for the remaining case.

“It is very important that we do bring transmission under control in the Waikato, because that’s obviously the gateway to the rest of the North Island and the country, and it’s very hard to have a firm border around Waikato,” Baker said.

“We still are effectively going for elimination in that region. Outside Auckland, we’ve still got effectively an elimination strategy for the foreseeable future.”

Baker said the low daily case numbers in Waikato show the combined power of high vaccine coverage, testing, contact-tracing, and the alert level system, in limiting the virus in the community.

“With the Delta variant, because it’s highly infectious, you really need all the help you can to keep numbers low and ideally track towards elimination of the virus in that region, which I think is quite possible to do.”

New community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato – Ministry of Health

October 3: One new case reported

new case reported October 4: One new case reported

new case reported October 5: Six new cases reported

new cases reported October 6: Nine new cases reported

new cases reported October 7: Five new cases reported

new cases reported October 8: Three new cases reported

new cases reported October 9: Three new cases reported

new cases reported October 10: Three new cases reported

new cases reported October 11: Zero new cases reported

new cases reported October 12: Three new cases reported

new cases reported October 13: Two new cases reported

new cases reported October 14: Zero new cases reported

new cases reported October 15: Zero new cases reported

new cases reported October 16: One new case reported

new case reported October 17: Four new cases reported

new cases reported October 18: Three new cases reported

new cases reported October 19: Seven new cases reported

new cases reported October 20: Four new cases reported

new cases reported October 21: Eight new cases reported

new cases reported October 22: Nine new cases reported

new cases reported October 23: Eight new cases reported

new cases reported October 24: Two new cases reported

new cases reported October 25: Four new cases reported

new cases reported October 26: Four new cases reported

new cases reported October 27: Six new cases reported

new cases reported October 28: Four new cases reported

new cases reported October 29: Four new cases reported

new cases reported October 30: Seven new cases reported

new cases reported October 31: Six new cases reported

new cases reported November 1: Five new cases reported

new cases reported November 2: Eighteen new cases reported

new cases reported November 3: Three new cases reported

new cases reported November 4: Two new cases reported

new cases reported November 5: Four new cases reported

new cases reported November 6: Four new cases reported

new cases reported November 7: Three new cases reported

new cases reported November 8: Seven new cases reported

Total number of cases in the region: 163