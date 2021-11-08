Covid-19: The 40,000 cars in the way of Auckland's border opening for Christmas

However, the details about how exactly that will happen aren't yet clear.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she will not be backing out of the idea of easing travel restrictions for Aucklanders by Christmas but, as ever in the supercity, there’s a traffic jam holding things up.

Ardern said on RNZ’s Morning Report that she is discussing plans on letting Aucklanders travel across borders by Christmas.

“For the Christmas and summer period, [we] will be able to move around and reconnect,” said Ardern.

Arden said she is discussing with officials on the “logistical challenges” on how the domestic borders can reopen.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is confident Aucklanders will be able to travel across borders in the summer. (File photo)

However, the issue Ardern is facing is the estimate of “30,000 to 40,000” cars a day attempting to cross the border.

“The issue we’re looking at is, how do we make that as smooth as possible, and if indeed it’s possible to do that.”

No decision has been finalised, however Ardern is confident that during Christmas, New Zealand will be a “highly vaccinated environment”.

On Monday, Ardern will be meeting with cabinet to discuss whether Auckland should ease restrictions into step 2 alert level 3.

The ease of restrictions will include the reopening of retail, public facilities such as museums and zoos and an increase in outdoor gatherings to 25.

Ardern said a major factor into the decision-making will be the vaccination rates, with all Auckland DHBs reaching 90 per cent for first doses over the weekend.

She said she aims to ease restrictions for the super city “carefully” after looking at the past seven days.

On Saturday, New Zealand saw 206 cases in the community, the highest daily total number the Delta outbreak has seen.