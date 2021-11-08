Covid-19: 190 new cases in Delta outbreak as Cabinet mulls easing Auckland restrictions

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says "long Covid is real" and a study in the UK found more than one in three people would be affected.

There are 190 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak as Cabinet is set to confirm if Auckland restrictions can ease as planned.

There is one case in Northland, seven in Waikato and the remaining 182 are in Auckland.

There are 81 cases in hospital, up from 74 on Sunday, with seven of those in intensive care or high dependency units.The average age of those in hospital is currently 51.

Eighty of today’s cases have been epidemiologically linked, while 110 remain unlinked. Seven hundred cases from the last 14 days remain unlinked.

It was also announced a patient at Auckland City Hospital who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Saturday.

The patient, who was in their late-60s, was admitted to hospital on October 23 for a “trauma incident” and tested positive on admission, the Ministry of Health said.

The cause of the person’s death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been related to Covid.

The death has not been officially reported as it is still under investigation, a Ministry spokesman said.

The Ministry also mentioned suburbs in Auckland that were of “particular concern”, these are Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Māngere.

In Auckland, public health staff are supporting 2238 people as they isolate at home – this includes 838 cases across 698 households.

The Ministry of Health released the latest Covid-19 case numbers via a statement, ahead of a press conference at 4pm to review the decision to move Auckland to alert level 3, step 2.

Auckland is currently at alert level 3 step 1. Upper Northland is at alert level 3 – steps 1, 2 and 3 do not apply to this region.

Parts of Waikato are at alert level 3 step 2 and this will be reviewed on Monday, November 15.

The rest of the country is at alert level 2.

Experts have said easing Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland was “not desirable”, amid concerns that contact tracing and hospitals were already under strain.

Epidemiologist, University of Otago (Wellington) Professor Michael Baker said the next three weeks were “critical” for Auckland.

He said he wouldn’t want to see any restrictions loosened, as Auckland was still seeing an “exponential” increase in cases.

Today's case numbers are a drop from Saturday's record number of 206, but the figure represents an all-time high in the percentage of positive cases detected.

In Auckland, 182 people tested positive from 8127 swabs – the highest rate so far at 2.239 per cent.

Nationwide, the rate topped 1 per cent for the first time, with the 190 cases detected from 18,742 tests.