Tui Ora delivers 10,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine in Taranaki

Tui Ora kaimahi Tamati Neho, left, and Toni-Ann Bekemans were in charge of the observation area at the Tui Ora vaccination clinic at Onuku Taipari Domain in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Taranaki Māori health provider Tui Ora has hit a major milestone in its vaccination programme, reaching 10,000 doses delivered at the weekend.

Of the 10,265 doses delivered to date, 5879 are first doses and the reminder are second doses, Tui Ora said in an emailed statement.

Tui Ora started its vaccination drive for frontline staff and exposed individuals back in April and have been running regular clinics ever since.

In the statement, chief executive Hayden Wano said with the detection of Covid-19 in the Stratford wastewater there was no better reason to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine remains our best protection against serious illness from the virus so we are encouraging all whānau not to delay.”

Whānau Ora general manager Tamara Ruakere said it was not the time to be complacent.

“We know that the majority of people in Aotearoa suffering from Covid-19 right now are Māori, followed by Pacifika. These are two of the ethnic groups most vulnerable, so the job is not done yet.

“If we want to reach our vaccination goal we need to be vaccinating at least 1500 Taranaki Māori each week between now and the end of the year.

supplied Te Atiawa iwi chair Liana Poutu and chief executive Dion Tuuta lent at hand at Saturday's clinic.

“It’s a massive task but we are working really hard with iwi, Te Aranga and the TDHB to boost Māori vaccination rates.”

As of November 6, 70 per cent of the eligible population in Taranaki are fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have had their first dose.

For Māori, 51 per cent are fully vaccinated and 71 per cent have had their first dose, while the Pacifika rates are 67 per cent and 86 per cent respectively.

Tui Ora clinical nurse leader Robyn Taylor has been at the frontline since the vaccine roll-out began and said even those who were hesitant or concerned should come along to a clinic.

“We have clinically trained staff who can give you advice and information about the vaccine.

STUFF The Pfizer vaccine enters your body, does its thing, and is then destroyed. It does not alter your DNA.

“We’ve had some people just come in for a kōrero and then go away and think about it, maybe do some more research and then they come back and tell us they are ready.”

As a response to the recent wastewater detection in Stratford, iwi health providers Ngāruahine and Ngāti Ruanui have stood up extra testing capacity in Stratford and South Taranaki and Taylor asked anyone with symptoms to get tested.

supplied Mother and daughter Kiritahanga Maxwell and Bonnie Maxwell-Thompson were back for their second shots on Saturday.

“Even if you only have mild cold symptoms you should get a test - and stay at home until you get the results.

“Testing is the best way for us to find cases. Once a case is identified contact tracers can try and reach the people who may have been exposed.”

- Isla Hepburn is a Green School student taking part in the Aspirations programme.