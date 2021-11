Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says "long Covid is real" and a study in the UK found more than one in three people would be affected.

Twenty residents and four staff members of an Auckland rest home have now tested positive Covid-19.

Seven residents of Edmonton Meadows Care Home, in Henderson, are “receiving appropriate ward-level care” in hospital, said the Ministry of Health.

On Thursday, a resident at the rest home died from an unrelated cause.

