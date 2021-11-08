Destiny Church member charged with organising anti-lockdown event has Covid-19

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki addressed thousands of anti-lockdown protesters at a protest at the Auckland Domain on October 2. He attended a second event on October 16, but maintains he did not organise either.

A man charged with organising a massive anti-lockdown protest in Auckland has caught Covid-19.

Paul Craig Thompson, of Papatoetoe, is isolating at home after testing positive for the virus in recent days.

He refused to reveal his vaccination status when contacted by Stuff.

Thompson said he was not carrying Covid at the most recent mass gathering at the Auckland Domain on Saturday, October 30, where thousands again turned out to protest lockdown restrictions.

The 57-year-old Destiny Church member, along with Destiny leader Brian Tamaki, were arrested and charged with organising a mass gathering in breach of Covid-19 alert level restrictions last month.

Thompson is also charged with failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order and for breaching his bail conditions on October 30, at the most recent protest.

He and Tamaki have pleaded not guilty.

Thompson, represented by Nelson lawyer and prominent anti-vaxxer Sue Grey, said he intends to challenge the legality of the Covid order.

Thompson told Stuff he had a negative Covid-19 test on the Friday before the latest protest.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The latest anti-lockdown protest at Auckland Domain on October 30.

Public health staff told him it was most likely he picked up Covid-19 on about November 1, two days after the protest, he said.

He is currently isolating at home.

Thompson said he did not know where he caught the virus and said he developed symptoms midway through last week.

“Which indicates, according to public health, that I probably picked it up on around about the 1st [of November],” he said.

He said his symptoms were like a cold or a mild flu.

It is understood he was taken to hospital in an ambulance in recent days, after experiencing difficulty breathing, but has since returned home.

Thompson responded with “maybe ... what do you want?” when Stuff called to ask if he had been in hospital. He was now isolating at home with his wife, he said.

“It's been unpleasant, I've had worse from just normal flus, I’m recovering OK.”

Thompson said he believed coverage of Covid-19 had been unbalanced, and he wanted to hear more about people who had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Experts earlier raised fears the gatherings could act as super-spreader events.

“I just think it’s really, really sad that, not that I’m saying I particularly want to be in the news about it, but I think it's really sad we don't hear stories about ...what’s it like finding out you’re positive, but you’re asymptomatic.

“Or what was it like just having a flu for a week or three days.”

A week ago, the global death toll for Covid-19 topped 5 million.

It is now the third leading cause of death in the world, behind, heart disease and strokes, the Associated Press reports.

Thompson laughed off a question about his vaccination status.

“I’m not going to comment on that.

“All I’m going to say is that while I have been sicker, and I have had to be off work, I wouldn’t grade it as my worst health experience.”

Brian Tamaki has been approached for comment via his lawyer, Ron Mansfield QC.