Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 8

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will drop to step 2 of alert level 3 from 11:59pm Tuesday.

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from November 8 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details

Cases

There are 190 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak. As Government confirms Auckland restrictions will ease to level 3, step 2 from Tuesday 11.59pm.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Counties Manukau District Health Board has reached 90 per cent first doses, meaning all three Auckland health boards have met the milestone for first Covid-19 vaccinations. (File photo)

There is one case in Northland, seven in Waikato and the remaining 182 are in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health was notified of a further four cases in Northland since the ministry’s reporting cut-off at 9am on Monday – these four will be added to the official tally on Tuesday.

Eighty of today’s cases have been epidemiologically linked, while 110 remain unlinked. Seven hundred cases from the last 14 days remain unlinked.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Ngaruahine Covid testing station in Stratford was much quieter on Saturday.

Key News

Aucklanders will get a few more freedoms when the city moves to alert level 3, step 2, from Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision on Monday, and also confirmed Auckland would likely leave lockdown and move into the new ‘Covid-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, from November 29.

Under this stepped approached, retail will be able to open in Auckland as well as public amenities such as museums and zoos. The change was flagged last week.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people will be able to take place as well, with people from more than the current two households. Funerals, tangihanga, weddings and civil unions will also have an increased limit of 25 people, plus venue staff.

Upper Northland, which was put into level 3 in the middle of last week, will also come down to alert level 2 on Friday.

A Destiny Church member charged with organising a massive anti-lockdown protest in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

Paul Craig Thompson, of Papatoetoe, is isolating at home after testing positive for the virus in recent days. He refused to reveal his vaccination status when contacted by Stuff.

The 57-year-old Destiny Church member, along with Destiny leader Brian Tamaki, were arrested and charged with organising a mass gathering in breach of Covid-19 alert level restrictions last month.

A patient at Auckland City Hospital who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Saturday.

The patient, who was in their late-60s, was admitted to hospital on October 23 for a “trauma incident” and tested positive on admission, the Ministry of Health said.

The cause of the person’s death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been related to Covid.

The death has not been officially reported as it is still under investigation, a ministry spokesman said.

The ministry also mentioned suburbs in Auckland that were of “particular concern”. These are Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Māngere.

In Auckland, public health staff are supporting 2238 people as they isolate at home – this includes 838 cases across 698 households.

Counties Manukau District Health Board has reached 90 per cent first doses, meaning all three Auckland health boards have met the milestone for first Covid-19 vaccinations.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the news on Sunday evening, calling it a “key milestone” on the path to Auckland opening up.

Locations of Interest

An Auckland fitness camp has been the only location of interest named this morning.

Inspire45 Bootcamp Henderson has been identified after a positive Covid case visited the site between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 3.

Anyone who was there during that time has been told to stay at home, get tested immediately, and get tested again after five days.

Lockdown life

‘Tis the season to begin being jolly but, if you’re not feeling it, give yourself a break.

It’s a slow, anxious crawl to Christmas this year, especially for those living under tight Covid-19 restrictions. Nearly two years of uncertainty, change and emotional turmoil – and it’s not over yet.

For Kiwis, this year is tougher than 2020 because our infection rates are going up as our resilience goes down. As people in other parts of the world regain their freedoms, we’re straining to see the finish line.

If you’re struggling right now, it’s normal, we have put together six simple things you can do to feel better.