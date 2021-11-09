Covid-19: Locations of interest in Dealta outbreak — November 9

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will likely move to the new Covid-19 framework, with a decision due on November 29.

New locations of interest are to be announced as Auckland is set to enter alert level 3, step 2 at 11.59pm tonight.

At step 2, Aucklanders will be able to visit public amenities including the zoo, museums, and public libraries.

Retail will also be open, but Aucklanders will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

READ MORE:

* Customer service staff being abused on nearly daily basis as Covid frustrations rise

* Covid-19: Tears and hugs as US eases travel restrictions

* Covid-19: Air NZ to make full vaccination or negative test compulsory for domestic travel



From Wednesday, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people will be able to take place as well, with people from more than two households. Funerals, tangihanga, weddings and civil unions will also have an increased limit of 25 people, plus venue staff.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced 190 cases of the virus. There is one case in Northland, seven in Waikato and the remaining 182 are in Auckland.

Four other cases were reported to the ministry on Monday and will be included in Tuesday’s tally.

Only one location of interest in Northland was added to the Ministry of Health’s list on Monday: Warehouse Stationery in Whangārei .

Ricky Wilson/Stuff On Monday, Warehouse Stationery Whangārei was announced as a location of interest. (File photo)

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.