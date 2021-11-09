Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak — November 9

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will likely move to the new Covid-19 framework, with a decision due on November 29.

A gift shop in Hamilton is the latest location of interest linked to the Delta outbreak.

Acquisitions, at The Base shopping centre, was visited by a case on November 5 between 11.45 am and 1pm, according to the Ministry of Health’s list.

Those who were at the store at that time are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days, and to get a test and stay home if symptoms develop.

Earlier, Countdown Ōtorohanga was added to the list.

READ MORE:

* Customer service staff being abused on nearly daily basis as Covid frustrations rise

* Covid-19: Tears and hugs as US eases travel restrictions

* Covid-19: Air NZ to make full vaccination or negative test compulsory for domestic travel



A case visited the supermarket on October 27 between 3pm and 3.15pm. Those who visited during that time are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

The Ministry has stopped reporting low-risk exposure events in Auckland, including drive-throughs or supermarkets.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Retail shops will open for Aucklanders from midnight tonight.

“Analysis by the Ministry of Health of exposure events shows no positive cases have occurred from these sorts of locations,” says the ministry’s website.

Auckland is set to enter alert level 3, step 2 at 11.59pm tonight.

At step 2, Aucklanders will be able to visit public amenities including the zoo, museums, and public libraries.

Retail will also be open, but Aucklanders will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.