Covid-19: 125 new cases in Delta outbreak as restrictions set to ease in Auckland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will drop to step 2 of alert level 3 from 11:59pm Tuesday.

There are 125 cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland, Northland and Waikato.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 117 are in Auckland, six are in Northland, and two are in Waikato.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff There are 125 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The tally for Northland includes five cases announced on Monday, but not included on that day’s totals as they were reported to the ministry after its 9am cut-off point.

There are 79 people in Auckland hospitals with Covid-19 on Tuesday, down from 81 on Monday.

A six-week-old baby who was in hospital in Whangārei has been discharged.

A previously reported case who was isolating at home was hospitalised at Whangārei Hospital for observation overnight, but has also since been discharged.

Of those in hospital, 40 cases (51 per cent) were either unvaccinated or not eligible. Ten (13 per cent) are partially vaccinated (more than 14 days since their first doses); 15 (19 per cent) are partially vaccinated (within 14 days of their second dose).

Christel Yardley/Stuff Seventy-nine people are in hospital with Covid-19 today – 51 per cent of which are unvaccinated.

Two people who were fully vaccinated more than 14 days before becoming a case (2 per cent) are in hospital, and eight (10 per cent) were fully vaccinated within 14 days of becoming a case.

A further four cases (5 per cent) are unknown.

The average age of those in hospital is 51.

There is one case in Waikato Hospital for a non-Covid related condition.

Fifty-nine new cases are yet to be linked to an existing case. In the past 14 days, 695 cases have not been linked.

It comes as Auckland is set to move to step 2 of the alert level 3 restrictions from midnight tonight; upper Northland will move from level 3 to level 2 from 11.59pm on Thursday.

Testing has been carried out for residents and staff of the Rosaria Rest Home in the Auckland suburb of Avondale after one resident tested positive for Covid-19.

All results received for other residents and staff are currently negative, with four further tests results expected later today.

It is not yet clear how Covid-19 got into the facility.

The ministry is urging people living in Auckland suburbs of concern, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, to get tested.

These include Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Māngere.

Public health staff are supporting 2353 people to isolate at home in Auckland, including 1199 positive cases across 934 households.

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson remains at 24 – 20 residents and four staff. Seven Covid-positive residents are receiving ward-level care in hospital.

Two previously reported community cases in Auckland have been reallocated to Northland district health board.

Two of yesterday’s border-related cases on board a vessel which recently arrived in Bluff have been classified as historical. There is therefore no risk to other crew or port workers.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff As of Tuesday, 79 per cent of eligible Kiwis are fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health says.

Both new cases in Waikato reported on Tuesday are in Hamilton. One was a known contact already in isolation, the other is as yet unlinked and under investigation.

Of the cases reported on Monday, 49 have exposure events.

The new cases bring the total number in the Delta outbreak to date to 4666.

Of these, 4452 have been in Auckland; 165 in Waikato; 17 in Wellington (all of whom have recovered); 27 in Northland; one recovered case in Nelson/Marlborough; and four active cases in Canterbury.

Meanwhile, 21,192 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country yesterday – made up of 5103 first doses and 16,089 second doses.

To date, 89 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Slightly more than 6330 doses were given in Auckland on Monday, including 1428 first and 4909 second doses.

Public health teams are managing 4318 contacts. Of these, 76 per cent have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 71 per cent have returned at least one test result.

More than 17,480 Covid swabs were taken across the country in the past 24 hours – 13,543 of which were in Auckland.

There have been no new unexpected detections of Covid-19 in wastewater to report.