Covid-19: South Taranaki iwi will continue to offer students cash for jabs despite complaint from parent

Hāwera High School has received a complaint after students received cash for getting vaccinated during school time.

A South Taranaki iwi will continue to offer cash incentives to encourage young people to get the jab despite a complaint from a parent after a pop-up clinic set up near the front of a school.

Hāwera High School principal Rachel Williams said one formal complaint had been made to the board of trustees after students received “incentives” to get vaccinated and were able to leave school grounds to do so.

The complaint came from a parent of a student at the school, Williams said.

It followed a Ngāti Ruanui-led pop-up vaccination clinic set-up at Bayly Park, near the front of the school, for two hours on November 2.

Iwi kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae said a number of rangatahi (youth) received Covid vaccinations , with Taranaki District Health Board nurses present, and were given $50 in exchange.

Money given for vaccinations is not a new concept, with businesses nationwide offering the same incentive, while other community groups are handing out food, vouchers, iPads, and concert tickets.

While the iwi had not received a formal complaint, Rae did get a call from a parent at the school criticising the offering of money, the location of the pop-up clinic and a presumed lack of parental consent.

She said the iwi has vaccinated “hundreds” of rangatahi since mid-October when it first began its vaccination campaign.

They never advertised its incentives and the students had no way of knowing they’d receive the cash following the jab, Rae said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ngāti Ruanui had parked its pop-up mobile clinic near the school, where the students received their vaccinations.

Often they gave vouchers but they found money, which came from Government funding to help boost Māori vaccination rates, was a better fit for rangatahi.

“We’ll continue it [giving cash],” Rae said, adding Ngāti Ruanui was working hard to boost Māori vaccination rates and help protect the Taranaki community.

At the beginning of October, only half of Taranaki Māori had received the first dose of the vaccine, with just under a quarter - 24 per cent - having had the second.

The latest figures show 72 per cent have now received the first shot, and 52 per cent the second.

The vaccination rate among the entire eligible population in Taranaki is 86 per cent for the first shot, and 72 for the second, against a national average of 89 per cent and 79 per cent.

Williams said the school knew the iwi were offering “prize draws” but not that there would be cash incentives.

“We were also assured by Ngāti Ruanui that any students that turned up to this pop-up centre would have their parents contacted by health practitioners to confirm consent.”

Due to privacy reasons, Williams said the school did not know which students were vaccinated at the clinic or received incentives.

She said students were told to discuss the decision with their whānau, and that staff monitored the school gates to ensure students leaving had a valid reason.

Legally, 12 to 15-year-olds can consent to the vaccination themselves, but the Ministry of Health recommends they first speak with a trusted person.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The South Taranaki iwi has led a pop-up vaccination clinic in Taranaki since mid-October.

Rae said parents usually accompanied teens getting a jab at the iwi’s clinics, but if they came alone workers always asked them to get consent.

Paperwork pertaining to consent was handled by TDHB’s registered nurses, who oversee the clinics, she said.

There were at least two TDHB nurses working alongside iwi on November 2, Rae said, which TDHB has confirmed.

TDHB’s Covid-19 vaccination programme boss Bevan Clayton-Smith said on November 2 the DHB provided two vaccinators to support the iwi clinic.

“On this occasion our role with the iwi-led vaccination clinic was to provide a clinical service.”

In relation to the complaint, Hāwera High School is following its complaints' policy which states it would be “dealt with in a manner that protects the rights of all parties and works towards an appropriate conclusion as quickly as possible.”