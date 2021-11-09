Covid-19: Vaccinated woman in her 80s tests positive for virus at second West Auckland rest home

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Medsafe has approved Covid-19 Pfizer booster shots for adults.

A woman in her mid 80s at a rest home in the West Auckland suburb of Avondale has tested positive for Covid-19.

Further testing has been carried out at the Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale after the woman's positive result.

So far, all results received for other residents and staff are negative, with four further tests results expected later on Tuesday.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff An elderly woman at Rosaria Rest home in Avondale has tested positive for Covid-19.

”Auckland public health officials are assisting the privately-owned facility to support residents and staff and reduce any further risk of transmission,” a Ministry of Health spokeswoman said.

The source of transmission at the 26-bed rest home is still being investigated.

A worker at the rest home said 31 tests had been carried out, and just one result was still pending.

He said the resident was a woman aged around 84 or 85 years-old who was fully vaccinated.

“She’s staying here at the facility, isolated from our other residents as she needs rest home level care,” he said.

It is the second aged care facility in West Auckland to be affected by Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak.

At Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson there are 20 residents and four staff members with the virus.

Seven of the residents with Covid are being cared for in hospital.