Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 9

A group of people protesting the Government's Covid-19 response clash with police at Auckland's border.

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from November 9 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

There are 125 cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland, Northland and Waikato.

Of the new cases, 117 are in Auckland, six are in Northland, and two are in Waikato.

The tally for Northland includes five cases announced on Monday, but not included on that day’s totals as they were reported to the ministry after its 9am cut-off point.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at Rosaria Resthome in Avondale, Auckland.

There are 79 people in Auckland hospitals with Covid-19 on Tuesday, down from 81 on Monday.

A woman in her mid 80s at a rest home in the West Auckland suburb of Avondale tested positive for Covid-19.

Further testing has been carried out at the Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale after the woman's positive result.

So far, all results received for other residents and staff are negative, with four further test results expected later on Tuesday.

Key News

Thousands of protesters met at Parliament, where security levels not seen in decades were in place, after blocking much of central Wellington.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition protest, seemingly against the vaccine mandate, swelled in size by the time it had left Te Ngākau Civic Square on Tuesday with some people estimating thousands of people were taking part. The coalition has a website registered to Destiny Church.

KEVIN STENT Thousands of protesters marched in Wellington.

A large contingent of motorcycles blocked Willis St behind the protesters. Patched Mongrel Mob and other gang members were part of the crowd.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean estimated there were more than 3000 protesters.

Meanwhile in Auckland, a police officer was bitten by a protester blocking the northern Auckland border on Tuesday morning. Protesters were queued up at the border, just north of Te Hana, refusing to move.

Ahead of Auckland moving into alert level 3, step 2, queues were starting to form outside malls, despite the new rules not coming into effect for another 12 hours.

At 11.59pm Tuesday, retail stores and public amenities can open after more than two months of closure in Auckland.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Dozens wait in line outside Sylvia Park in Auckland ahead of the alert level shift, to stage 2 of alert level 3.

Locations of Interest

Countdown Ōtorohanga has been added to the Ministry of Health’s location of interest list on Tuesday morning.

A case visited the supermarket on October 27 between 3pm and 3.15pm. Those who visited during that time are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

The Ministry has stopped reporting low-risk exposure events in Auckland, including drive-throughs or supermarkets.

