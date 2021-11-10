Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - November 10

JD Sports at Sylvia Park opened at midnight, as Auckland moved to alert level 3 step 2.

A Countdown supermarket is among several new locations of interest in Waikato to be linked to the Delta outbreak.

Countdown St James in Hamilton was visited by a Covid case on November 5, between 2.30pm and 9.45pm and on November 6, between 2pm and 10pm.

Several locations in Te Awamutu were also added to the list on Wednesday, including Unichem Pharmacy on Bank St, Pak ‘n Save, Paper Plus & Toyworld on Arawata Street and Mitre 10 Mega on Cambridge Rd.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Countdown St James in Hamilton was visited by a Covid case on November 5 and 6. (File photo)

Earlier on Wednesday, a supermarket in Ōtorohanga and an urgent care clinic in Auckland were announced as locations of interest.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 9



Countdown Ōtorohanga was visited by a positive case on November 9 between 9.30am and 11.15am. The supermarket is also listed for October 24 and 27.

The Ministry of Health advises those who visited the supermarket at the same time to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus 14 days after exposure.

The Shorecare Urgent Care Clinic in Takapuna on Auckland’s North Shore was also visited by a positive case on November 4 between 12.30pm and 3.45pm.

Advice for those who visited the clinic is to stay at home immediately and isolate until a negative day five test result is received, and continue to isolate for 24 hours until symptoms disappear.

David White/Stuff People are strongly encouraged to get tested if they have any Covid-19 symptoms. (File photo)

There are over 130 locations linked to the outbreak across Auckland, Waikato, Northland and Christchurch.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.