Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 10

There are 147 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Wednesday: 131 new infections in Auckland, 14 in Waikato and two in Northland.

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from November 10 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and location of interest details.

Cases

There are 147 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - November 10

* Covid-positive visitor to Taranaki garden festivals likely link to Stratford wastewater result - TDHB

* Covid-19: Not worth reopening before the holidays, some principals say

* Covid-19: Man in his 60s dies in Auckland while isolating at home with virus



Of the new cases, 131 are in Auckland, two are in Northland, and 14 are in Waikato.

Sixty-three new cases are yet to be linked to an existing case. In the past 14 days, 692 cases have not been linked.

The new cases bring the total number in the Delta outbreak to 4813.

Of these, 4582 have been in Auckland; 179 in Waikato; 17 in Wellington (all of whom have recovered); 30 in Northland; one recovered case in Nelson/Marlborough; and four active cases in Canterbury.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Covid-19 restrictions ease slightly for the people of Auckland as the city moves to alert level 3, step 2.

Key News

There are 81 people in Auckland hospitals with Covid-19 on Tuesday, up from 79 on Tuesday. Eleven are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Of those in hospital, 40 cases (49 per cent) were unvaccinated or not eligible for a vaccine.

Bloomfield reported the sudden death of a man in his 60s who had Covid-19 and was isolating at a home in Glen Eden. The cause of his death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been Covid-related.

He is the third person in Auckland within the past week to die while isolating with the virus.

“Any deaths which might be Covid-19 related are fully investigated, whether they occur at home or in a hospital setting,” a ministry spokeswoman said.

Auckland retailers welcomed customers into their shops for the first time in nearly three months in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as Covid-19 restrictions eased across the city.

Earlybird shoppers at Sylvia Park - some who queued through the night, playing games and chatting – filled shop aisles after Auckland moved to alert level 3 step 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

All Auckland students will be able to return to school from next Wednesday, November 17 – exactly three months after they were last in the classroom.

Hipkins said with high vaccination rates, “the balance of risk has shifted”.

Students in Waikato who have been at home under level 3 will also go back to school.

Children in years 1-8 will return part-time, while students in years 9 and 10 will go back full-time. Senior students have been back since October 26.

Aucklanders opposed to the Government's Covid-19 response and vaccine mandates have gathered in front of the Governor-General’s house for a second day.

On Wednesday, they had a giant effigy of the prime minister.

The gathering of about 150 people came a day after thousands of protesters took to Parliament grounds on Tuesday opposing lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Locations of interest

A supermarket in Ōtorohanga and an urgent care clinic in Auckland are the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

Countdown Ōtorohanga was visited by a positive case on November 9 between 9.30am and 11.15am. The supermarket is also listed for October 24 and 27.

The Ministry of Health advises those who visited the supermarket at the same time to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus 14 days after exposure.

Lockdown life

Trips to the supermarket can be tedious during the pandemic. If you’re craving some sweet treats without the need to take a special trip for ingredients, we have you covered.

Here are five delicious baking recipes you can whip up with what you’ll likely already find in your fridge and pantry.