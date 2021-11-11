Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak — November 11

Northland has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the country, but Māori health providers are pulling out all the stops to encourage people to get the jab.

Locations in Hamilton, Te Awamutu and Te Kuiti announced on Wednesday remain the latest locations of interest to be released by the Ministry of Health in the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

Auckland joined parts of the Waikato in alert level 3, step 2, on Wednesday, meaning retail and some public facilities, including libraries and the zoo, opened.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said the virus won't be contained in Auckland for long and will spread through the rest of the country over the coming months.

Chris McKeen/Stuff On the first day retail reopened to the public as part of the government’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Westfield Newmarket shopping mall in central Auckland was quiet.

On Wednesday, 147 cases of the virus were announced – 131 in Auckland, two in Northland, and 14 in Waikato.

All schools in Auckland and Waikato will reopen on November 17. Most students will return to classrooms part-time or be on a rotating roster and follow other social distancing rules.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.