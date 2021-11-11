Covid-19: 185 new cases in Delta community outbreak, additional death recorded

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 will eventually spread outside of Auckland and find unvaccinated people.

There are 185 new Covid-19 cases in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland, Waikato and Northland.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

An additional death in Auckland has today been added to the national Covid-19 figures, the ministry reported.

This person’s death is subject to a police investigation, and the ministry will not be commenting further at this stage.

Of the new cases, 152 are in Auckland, eight are in Northland, and 25 are in Waikato.

It comes as Upper Northland will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm tonight.

There were 84 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Thursday, up from 81 on Wednesday. Ten are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

All but one are in hospitals in Auckland. The other is in hospital in Whangārei.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 today is 52.

Fifty-six per cent of cases in hospital (46 people) were unvaccinated or not eligible due to their age.

Ten people (12 per cent) were partially vaccinated, receiving their first dose more than 14 days before becoming a case, and a further 14 cases (17 per cent) received their first dose within a fortnight of contracting Covid-19.

Eight people in hospital (10 per cent) are fully vaccinated, having received their second dose of the vaccine 14 days before becoming a case, and two cases (2 per cent) received their second dose within 14 days of testing positive.

The vaccination status of a further three people is unknown.

Of the 25 new cases in Waikato to report, 20 are from Hamilton, four from Ōtorohanga, and one from Cambridge.

Fifteen are known close contacts from a single household in Hamilton, where an earlier case had been confirmed and is already in isolation.

Of the total Waikato cases, 18 are known contacts to previous contacts who are already isolating, and public health staff are investigating links for the remaining seven.

One case in Northland, who initially returned a positive result, remains under investigation.

The seven new confirmed cases in Northland are linked to existing cases.

Of these, three are in Dargaville, two are in the Far North, one is in Whangārei and one is in Kaitaia. All are in isolation.

Eighty-one of today's cases are yet to be linked to an existing case.

In the past 14 days, there have been 713 cases which are not yet epidemiologically linked to the wider outbreak.

Meanwhile, “rounded percentages” from the ministry show 90 per cent of New Zealanders aged over 12 have now had their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The ministry expects to officially pass the 90 per cent first-dose mark in the coming days – with just 15,083 additional doses required to reach the “milestone”.

There were 22,007 doses administered yesterday, made up of 6045 first doses and 15,962 second doses.

