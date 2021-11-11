Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 11

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from November 11 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case and locations of interest details.

Cases

There are 185 new community cases of Covid-19 announced today, all linked to the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total number of cases to 4998.

Of the new cases, 152 are in Auckland, eight are in Northland, and 25 are in Waikato. Eighty-one of today's cases are yet to be linked to an existing case.

One coronavirus-related death has been reported in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health announcement came as the northern part of the Far North prepares to drop back to alert level 2 at 11.59pm Thursday.

West Melton is the first area in Canterbury to reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Ministry of Health expects to officially pass the 90 per cent first dose vaccination mark this week, with just 15,083 additional doses required to reach the “milestone”.

There were 22,007 doses administered on Wednesday, made up of 6045 first doses and 15,962 second doses. Of the overall figure, 5381 were given in Auckland.

West Melton in Canterbury has become the first town in the region to reach a 90 per cent double vaccination rate.

Key news

Whānau Ora is taking further legal action against the Ministry of Health.

The government agency previously took legal action when the ministry would not provide contact details of all unvaccinated Māori in the North Island.

A High Court ruling said the Ministry of Health should reconsider its decision to withhold the information, but Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Whānau Ora he would not be releasing all the information requested.

A person who did not reveal they had Covid-19 before arriving from overseas, and subsequently tested positive, highlights our "broken" managed isolation and quarantine system (MIQ), a Christchurch Crowne Plaza MIQ employee says.

A person who did not reveal they had Covid-19 before arriving from overseas, and subsequently tested positive, highlights our “broken” managed isolation and quarantine system (MIQ), a Christchurch Crowne Plaza MIQ employee says.

Staff at MIQ hotels are also facing an increased risk of violence, and some guests have attacked their rooms. Nurses Society director David Wills linked the problems to more people being housed in MIQ who had not been planning to stay there and don’t wish to be there.

Staff at MIQ hotels are also facing an increased risk of violence, and some guests have attacked their rooms. Nurses Society director David Wills linked the problems to more people being housed in MIQ who had not been planning to stay there and don't wish to be there.

A Southern District Health Board member who reportedly used her title to oppose vaccine mandates has resigned.

Ilka Beekhuis reportedly sent an angry message to Countdown, after the supermarket sought feedback from staff on possible vaccine mandates.

Ilka Beekhuis opposed Countdown's planned staff vaccine mandate.

Some unvaccinated teachers may remain teaching pupils virtually, but New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Perry Rush says online teaching is only really an option for the rest of 2021.

Locations of interest

There are now 137 places on the list of locations of interest. Countdown Dargaville in Northland is the latest location. Earlier on Thursday, multiple places in Waikato and Auckland were added to the list.

Lockdown life

Auckland is now one of the world's most locked-down cities. Stuff has been asking readers to share their experiences. Helen Hollis shared how being in lockdown has given her time to reconnect with her family, and brew enough coffee to leave her home smelling like a “fine Italian establishment”.