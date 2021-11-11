Covid-19 NZ: Government says anyone will be able to get AstraZeneca vaccine

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be made available for certain people over the age of 18.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says anyone aged over 18 will be able to access the AstraZeneca vaccine, not just those who have a specific medical reason or who are covered by an employment mandate.

Hipkins cautioned that only some medical professionals would have the second vaccine, however, and said anyone who took it would be fully informed about the benefits of the country’s primary vaccine supply – Pfizer.

The Government announced on Wednesday that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine would soon be available as a second Covid-19 vaccine.

But on Wednesday Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it would only be available to those with a medical reason not to get the Pfizer vaccine, or those who were covered by an employment mandate.

Hipkins said on Thursday this was not the case and that anyone could ask for AstraZeneca, although people covered by a mandate would be prioritised.

He said not all clinicians would have access to the AstraZeneca vaccine and those that did would look to make sure that people were not being swayed by misinformation about the Pfizer jab.

Anyone covered by a mandate who said they were waiting for AstraZeneca to be available would still be stood down from their job.

“People will need to go and have a conversation with a clinician – it won’t be just any clinician, there will be a group of them. They will have to go and see and have a conversation with them about the reasons why someone would be wanting to get AstraZeneca instead of Pfizer,” Hipkins said.

Ben Curtis/AP The AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective than Pfizer.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective than the Pfizer vaccine but does not use newer mRNA technology, which some who are opposed to the vaccine find troubling.

“Unfortunately, there is quite a lot of misinformation out there and some of the people who are indicating they want an alternative vaccine, it's because they've received some misinformation. So by saying to them that they need to talk to a clinician about it, they’ll be able to make an informed choice.”

Hipkins said at the end of that process it would be up to the patient, however.

He could not say how many doses would be available. New Zealand ordered 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine – enough for 3.8 million people, but the Government is keen to donate many to the Pacific as it has mostly stuck with Pfizer for the wide roll-out.

On Wednesday, Bloomfield cautioned that Pfizer was more effective and was not associated with the extremely rare blood-clotting side effect that AstraZeneca was.

“We know that the effectiveness and safety profile of the Pfizer vaccine is very good. AstraZeneca is not as effective against the Delta variants. And it has some specific rare side effects that have been well publicised,” he said.

AstraZeneca has caused blood-clotting in an extremely small number of cases – with about one clot for every 12.3 million doses.

More detail on the AstraZeneca vaccine would be released next week, before it was introduced to New Zealand in late November.

National MP Chris Bishop, the party’s Covid-19 spokesman, said it was “shambolic” that the Government seemed to U-turn on the vaccine’s eligibility within 24 hours.