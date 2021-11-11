Covid-19: Six community cases in Taranaki, one in hospital

Cases of Covid-19 have been found in the community in Taranaki.

Just days after Covid was found in Taranaki wastewater samples, the first cases in the community have been confirmed.

The Ministry of Health is reporting there are six people with Covid-19 in Stratford, with one in hospital.

All six cases are clearly linked and there is also a link to the Auckland outbreak, which is being further investigated.

All were tested on Thursday and returned positive results this evening.

One person was admitted to Taranaki Base hospital this evening.

Interviews are underway and contact tracing will be underway on Friday. The affected people are currently isolating at home. Any locations of interest will be publicised once determined.

The Ministry of Health statement said the results explained the recent wastewater detections in the town. It was first detected in a sample taken on November 1 and several other positive results had come back since then, the latest from a sample taken on Tuesday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There was a surge in Covid testing in Stratford last Friday following the announcement it had been found in a wastewater sample taken on November 1.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) is asking anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town with Covid related symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

There will be a pop pop-up clinic at the Stratford War Memorial car park from Friday to Sunday. It will be open from 10am to 2pm daily.

The testing station at Taranaki Base Hospital is open from 9am to 3pm on Friday, and 10am to 3pm over the weekend.

The Hāwera Hospital testing station is open from 10am to 1pm, Friday to Sunday.

The vaccine hubs are open in New Plymouth and Hāwera on Saturday and Sunday and there are several pop-up clinics in the community. For a full list please visit TDHB - COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes just a matter of hours after it was announced that New Plymouth District Council was cancelling its annual TSB Festival of Lights.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The TSB Festival of Lights was cancelled just hours before the positive cases in Stratford were announced.

The decision followed advice from the TDHB and Government officials and comes after the cancellation of Taranaki’s Christmas at the Bowl, festive parades across the region, and Lorde’s March Solar Power concert for same reason.

The festival is a significant domestic tourism event, which comes with a price tag of around $700,000 to stage.

The 2019-20 festival attracted 150,000 visitors, with 46 per cent of attendees from out of the region.

Earlier on Thursday the Taranaki District Health Board confirmed Covid-19 was still being detected in wastewater samples in Stratford and that it was treating the situation as if one or more people in the community was infected.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ngati Ruanui had a pop up Covid testing and vaccination clinic in Stratford on Saturday. Te Pati Maori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer hit the streets of Stratford with Sherisse Thompson on the microphone to round up more people to get tested and vaccinated.

On Thursday afternoon Medical Officer of Health Dr Jonathan Jarman said the situation was serious as there was a high possibility that they had spread the infection in the Stratford community,

“Please don’t delay getting a test if you have symptoms, have been travelling out of the region recently, or have had contact with a positive case,” Jarman said.

“There are obviously people who have not come forward so far for testing and might not be on a sewage system that is being tested in the Stratford area.’’

The longer it takes to find this person or people, the bigger the potential outbreak and the harder it will be to control, he said.

The latest positive wastewater sample was collected on Tuesday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Stratford testing and vaccination pop-up clinics weren't awfully busy on Saturday, following the announcement of a Covid-19 positive wastewater sample on Friday, but that didn't slow iwi down.

A further sample was collected on Wednesday and was being analysed.

On Wednesday it was speculated that a Covid-positive visitor to Taranaki’s garden festivals at the beginning of the month was the link to the virus turning up in Stratford's wastewater.

“We are working on the assumption that the positive result was probably an infectious visitor or visitors to the region from an area where there is Covid-19. The alternative is we have undetected community transmission in Stratford but this seems less likely,” Jarman said at the time.

Taranaki's vaccination rates are 86 per cent for the first dose and 73 per cent for the second. Rates among Māori are significantly lower. Just 72 per cent have had their first dose and 53 per cent their second.

The national average among the eligible population is 89 per cent for the first dose and 79 per cent for the second.

The region’s leaders have long been warning it was inevitable Covid would reach Taranaki and have encouraged all those eligible to get vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health expects to officially pass the 90 per cent first dose vaccination mark this week, with just 15,083 additional doses required to reach the “milestone”.

There were 22,007 doses administered on Wednesday, made up of 6045 first doses and 15,962 second doses. Of the overall figure, 5381 were given in Auckland.

There were 185 new community cases of Covid-19 announced on Thursday, all linked to the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total number of cases to 4998.

Of the new cases, 152 are in Auckland, eight are in Northland, and 25 are in Waikato. Eighty-one of Thursday’s cases are yet to be linked to an existing case.

One coronavirus-related death has been reported in Auckland.

