Covid-19: Taranaki's Stratford cases 'reluctant' to get tested, weren't using the Covid tracer app

The fears of Taranaki health bosses have been confirmed - Delta has made it into their community. Six new cases of Covid-19 have been found in the town of Stratford - with one person in hospital. The region has been on tenterhooks since the virus was first picked up in the wastewater 10 days ago.

The Taranaki town of Stratford is on high alert after six cases of Covid-19 were reported last night.

Just days after Covid was found in Taranaki wastewater samples, the Ministry of Health confirmed six people had tested positive in Stratford, with one in hospital on Thursday night.

All six cases are clearly linked and there is also a link to the Auckland outbreak, which is being further investigated.

Speaking to RNZ's Morning Report on Friday, Taranaki DHB's Medical Officer of Health Dr Jonathan Jarman said the people involved were “very reluctant to get tested”.

Of the group, three are adults and three are children and the cases are linked, Jarman said. It's thought the children haven't been at school or pre-school during their infectious periods.

He said in the end the people involved agreed to get tested after they realised it was potentially a serious illness, with one person involved in this new cluster saying “it was the sickest they’d ever been”.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Cases of Covid-19 have been found in the community in Taranaki.

Two of the people involved had been in Auckland at the end of October. They have all become unwell with various levels of illness, however, it appears the group have kept to themselves, Jarman told Morning Report, noting the cases had not been using the Covid tracer app.

“All of Stratford should consider itself as a location of interest, and that if anyone has symptoms they need to get a test. We need to get onto this as quickly as possible,” Jarman said.

Jarman said Covid is coming to Taranaki. “It’s here now in Stratford, there are likely to be more cases.”

He said they're optimistic they can get on top of this cluster, but contact tracing and testing are key.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 will eventually spread outside of Auckland and find unvaccinated people.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke also spoke to Morning Report, and said there hadn’t been any discussion on alert level changes that he was aware of.

He said the new cases were “relatively well contained” due to being known to each other.

“Hopefully we've got in there quick enough that we will be able to contain it, so it may not be necessary to do anything beyond that. Our thoughts are with the family of course, and we wish them really all the best and a speedy and full recovery,” he told Morning Report.

The focus on Friday was on contact tracing and testing in the Stratford area.

Taranaki's vaccination rates are 86 per cent for the first dose and 73 per cent for the second. Rates among Māori are significantly lower. Just 72 per cent have had their first dose and 53 per cent their second.

The national average among the eligible population is 89 per cent for the first dose and 79 per cent for the second.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There was a surge in Covid testing in Stratford last Friday following the announcement it had been found in a wastewater sample taken on November 1.

The statement from the ministry of Thursday night said that the six people were all tested that day, and their positive results came back in the evening. One person was also admitted to Taranaki Base hospital on Thursday evening.

Interviews were underway and contact tracing will take place on Friday, with any locations of interest publicised once determined.

On Thursday night, the affected people were isolating at home, the ministry said.

The ministry statement said the results explained the recent wastewater detections in the town. It was first detected in a sample taken on November 1 and several other positive results had come back since then, the latest from a sample taken on Tuesday.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) is asking anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town with Covid-related symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

There will be a pop pop-up clinic at the Stratford War Memorial car park from Friday to Sunday. It will be open from 10am to 2pm daily.

The testing station at Taranaki Base Hospital is open from 9am to 3pm on Friday, and 10am to 3pm over the weekend. The Hāwera Hospital testing station is open from 10am to 1pm, Friday to Sunday.

The vaccine hubs are open in New Plymouth and Hāwera on Saturday and Sunday and there are several pop-up clinics in the community. For a full list please visit TDHB - COVID-19 vaccine.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The TSB Festival of Lights was cancelled just hours before the positive cases in Stratford were announced.

The announcement came just a matter of hours after it was announced that New Plymouth District Council was cancelling its annual TSB Festival of Lights.

The decision followed advice from the TDHB and Government officials. It followed the cancellation of Taranaki’s Christmas at the Bowl, festive parades across the region, and Lorde’s March Solar Power concert.

The festival is a significant domestic tourism event, which comes with a price tag of around $700,000 to stage.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ngati Ruanui had a pop-up Covid testing and vaccination clinic in Stratford on Saturday.

The 2019-20 festival attracted 150,000 visitors, with 46 per cent of attendees from out of the region.

Earlier on Thursday the Taranaki District Health Board confirmed Covid-19 was still being detected in wastewater samples in Stratford and that it was treating the situation as if one or more people in the community was infected.

On Thursday afternoon Medical Officer of Health Dr Jonathan Jarman said the situation was serious as there was a high possibility that they had spread the infection in the Stratford community,

“Please don’t delay getting a test if you have symptoms, have been travelling out of the region recently, or have had contact with a positive case,” Jarman said.

“There are obviously people who have not come forward so far for testing and might not be on a sewage system that is being tested in the Stratford area.’’

The longer it takes to find this person or people, the bigger the potential outbreak and the harder it will be to control, he said.

The latest positive wastewater sample was collected on Tuesday.

A further sample was collected on Wednesday and was being analysed.

On Wednesday it was speculated that a Covid-positive visitor to Taranaki’s garden festivals at the beginning of the month was the link to the virus turning up in Stratford's wastewater.

“We are working on the assumption that the positive result was probably an infectious visitor or visitors to the region from an area where there is Covid-19. The alternative is we have undetected community transmission in Stratford but this seems less likely,” Jarman said at the time.

The region’s leaders have long been warning it was inevitable Covid would reach Taranaki and have encouraged all those eligible to get vaccinated.

The ministry expects to officially pass the 90 per cent first dose vaccination mark this week, with just 15,083 additional doses required to reach the “milestone”.