Covid-19: Home-isolating man who died was father of seven from war-torn country

A man in his 60s with Covid-19 who died while isolating in his Glen Eden home was a father of seven from a war-torn country.

The Ministry of Health has not revealed whether the man is vaccinated or not.

Stuff understands that other family members of the man have tested positive with the virus, some requiring hospital care.

The man died in his Glen Eden home on Wednesday.

Police and the Ministry of Health are investigating the death to determine whether it was related to the virus.

This is the third time in Auckland that a person with Covid-19 has died while isolating at home.

The deaths occurred over an eight-day period.

On November 3, a Covid-positive man in his 40s died in his Manukau home while self-isolating and was discovered after a family member went to visit.

This was the first Covid-linked death outside hospital during the Delta outbreak.

Two days later, a man in his 50s died in his Mt Eden home while self-isolating.