Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 12

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will most likely move to the new Covid-19 framework, with a decision due on November 29.

The Ministry of Health says it will release locations of interest in Taranaki, following confirmation of six cases in Stratford last night.

One of those people is in hospital.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ngāti Ruanui had a pop-up Covid testing and vaccination clinic in Stratford on Saturday. 21-year-old Jesiah Patterson got his first dose of the vaccine from vaccinator Jamie-Anne Manutai.

All six cases are clearly linked and there is also a link to the Auckland outbreak, which is being further investigated.

The Taranaki District Health Board is asking anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town with Covid-related symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

There were 185 cases and one death announced yesterday.

Of the new cases, 152 are in Auckland, eight are in Northland, and 25 are in Waikato.

It comes as Upper Northland will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm tonight.

There were 84 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Thursday, up from 81 on Wednesday. Ten are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

All but one are in hospitals in Auckland. The other is in hospital in Whangārei.

The government has also announced that anyone will soon be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

