Job or jab? Vaccine-hesitant workers face agonising choice as mandate deadline looms

Thousands of Kiwi workers will give up their jobs rather than receive the Covid vaccine.

Elisabeth Kennedy has been a nurse for 15 years, most recently in the small Central Hawke’s Bay town where she lives.

On Saturday, she had her last nursing shift at Tuki Tuki Medical, a satellite health centre in Waipukurau serving 8500 patients, because she refuses to be jabbed to keep her job. The mother of three has been vaccinated against the flu, measles, and other viruses and diseases, but she won’t get the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

Her reason? She is breastfeeding her 10-month-old son and doesn’t believe reports that the vaccine is safe for breastfed babies. While she’s willing to throw in her job over it, walking away from a 30-hour a week role she loves is one of the toughest decisions she has ever made.

“I absolutely love the patients. It’s such rewarding work. I also feel like I’m letting my colleagues down because they’ll have to replace my shifts.’’

But her argument is that a vaccine doesn’t stop Covid transmission, and she won’t be coerced into getting it. She has accrued annual leave she will be paid out, and after that, she expects to go on a benefit.

“It’s really upsetting me, but I don’t want to wean my baby. I feel like whichever decision I make is a compromise.

“I think getting the vaccine should be a personal decision. I support people who get the vaccine and those who don’t. But I do know nurses who have only got it because they can’t afford to lose their jobs.’’

Kennedy is one of an unknown number of health and education workers who won’t get vaccinated by Monday’s deadline. For this nurse and others, it means no jab, no job.

In a decision backed by epidemiologists, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has made it clear that unvaccinated staff in health and education settings pose too much of a risk to patients and children, so they need to have at least their first jab by Monday, November 15.

Secondary schools estimate about 800 unvaccinated staff won’t be at school on Tuesday, while Southland primary schools are scrambling to find relievers and teacher trainees to fill gaps at up to 30 schools.

It’s the same story in the King Country, where one school has already indicated it might have to close. Rest homes and aged care hospitals expect about 1000 caregivers and nurses out of a 25,000-strong workforce will be stood down for being unvaxxed.

In New Plymouth, Angie Worthington has delivered hundreds of babies since she became a midwife five years ago. On Tuesday, she will shut the door on her Taranaki midwifery practise - one she runs with two other lead maternity carer (LMC) midwives, who are also quitting - and hand over the care of 40 pregnant women in their care to the DHB.

Worthington has been vaccinated against other viruses, but she refuses to be forced to get the Covid vaccine to keep her job.

“It’s not about the vaccine. It’s about freedom of choice,’’ she says. “For me this is beyond Covid-19 and vaccination; this mandate raises an ethical debate.”

Worthington says the midwifery service is already overstretched, and she estimates that 10 to 14 of Taranaki’s 60 midwives are walking away. All the home-birth midwives are leaving.

She still has a lease to pay on her clinic, and is the main breadwinner in her family of four. As a contractor and a community midwife, she has put in her last claim for payment.

She says: “It feels like a death. I’ve had three weeks of sleepless nights, stress, tears and heart-wrenching calls to the women in my care.’’

Like others, she argues that alternative safety measures like rapid anigen testing and PPE could have been explored, so she could have stayed in her job.

“The Government wasn’t prepared to listen to other options. The women I care for were prepared to sign a waiver to say they were happy for me to not be vaccinated.’’

On Thursday, about 4000 DHB staff had not yet been vaccinated. The medical and education unions are all in favour of the vaccine mandate. Employers are encouraging staff to be vaxxed, and have been asked to look for redeployment options where possible.

It’s also understood there are pressures for DHBs working with contractors – including plumbers, electricians, JPs, and hospital volunteers - who from Tuesday will have to show evidence of one jab to enter hospitals and health clinics if they’re there for more than 15 minutes. The same rule applies to volunteers – including sports coaches and parent helpers - entering schools from Tuesday.

At Otautau School​ in Southland, principal Simon Bell is relieved all his staff have been jabbed. However, Bell is the president of the Southland Principals’ Federation, which has surveyed 73 schools and found that 60 per cent of those who responded are going to be at least one staff member down on Tuesday.

He knows of one Southland school with seven teachers that will be missing three who aren’t jabbed. Of the schools losing staff, the survey found 30 schools are struggling to find staff to fill the vacancies brought about by the mandate.

“We are geographically diverse here, and we already have problems finding teachers and relievers as it is,’’ Bell says. Schools are looking at recruiting third-year teacher trainees and collapsing or merging classrooms. “It’s going to be dire straits.’’

That’s a view shared by Vaughan Couillault​, president of the Secondary Principals’ Association, who estimated about 800 teaching and support staff at secondary schools around the country hadn’t been vaxxed by Friday.

At Papatoetoe College, where he is principal, seven of 100 staff still hadn’t got the jab. He hoped that might reduce to five by Tuesday. For now, his school - like others in level 3 - is OK because students are away on study leave, or rolls have shrunk because of Covid restrictions.

Auckland principals are reporting that at least one or two unvaccinated staff won’t be at school on Tuesday, and it’s a picture shown around the country.

“How that might change over the next few days is anyone’s guess,’’ Couillault says.

Next year is “when the crunch will hit’’, he says, as schools return for 2022 with full rolls. It’s tough, especially when vaccine views are polarised.

“There are people I know and love who are affected by this situation, who haven’t been vaccinated.’’

He hopes that the option of AstraZeneca​ may sway some vaccine hesitant people.

“Some people might feel pleased that now there are options,’’ says Couillault.

Perry Rush, president of the Principals’ Federation, has been fielding calls from worried primary principals seeking advice. Schools are funded for teaching numbers, so if staff can be redeployed, that money goes.

“Most schools with 40 to 60 staff have two or three ancillary or teaching staff who don’t want to be vaxxed.’’

While principals back the mandate, he says: “It’s testing relationships. Hand on my heart it’s a very stressful time for the profession.’’

The Education Ministry doesn’t yet know the long-term impact of the vaccine mandate on teacher supply, according to Anna Welanyk, the ministry’s education workforce leader (hautū).

“We recognise the vaccine mandate is a very personal issue for many people and this presents a challenge for some school and kura leaders who are anticipating they may experience some disruption,” she says.

“Established processes for addressing supply challenges already exist and these will be developed further where necessary, to make sure any potential impact on students is minimised and learning can continue.’’

Caroline* has worked as a caregiver at a Wellington rest home for 15 years, and says it breaks her heart to be walking away – but she says she has no choice.

“People say ‘why don’t you just get the vaccine then?’ like they think I’m doing this for no bigger reason than just not wanting an injection.”

The reason Caroline won’t get vaccinated is her absolute belief she’s not being told the truth about what's in the shot. She says she’s done her own research by reading ‘thousands of scientific articles’ and believes the Government’s mandate is wrong.

While her husband doesn't need to be vaccinated for his job and supports her stance, her decision has caused ructions in their family. Her adult children are concerned about what she'll do for work, and Caroline admits she’s worried too.

“This has been my career, I’m not qualified to do anything else. I’m a caregiver; a very good one too.”

Two of her colleagues will also be leaving their jobs when the mandate comes into effect, and Caroline says they are just as heartbroken as she is. The industry already struggles to recruit and retain good staff and can ill afford to lose the ones it already has.

“The worst thing is going to be saying goodbye to my residents. They’re my family, it feels like I’m abandoning them, but I don’t have any other choice.”

The Aged Care Association pushed for mandatory staff vaccinations. CEO Simon Wallace says members were concerned about the vulnerability of 40,000 older New Zealanders in 650 aged care facilities.

About 95 per cent of all staff are jabbed, but there are what Wallace describes as “pockets of resistance’’. Unvaccinated staff will be stood down on Tuesday, and he expects about 1000 to go.

He worries that with a shortage of registered nurses already, and a closure of hospital-level beds, “we may very well see more [facilities] close as a result on the vaccine mandate, but again the welfare of our residents comes first,’’ he says.

Wellington employment lawyer Charles McGuinness is assisting a mix of employers and employees over the mandate.

He says while mandated employees know they can’t come to work on Tuesday if they haven’t had a jab, “the Government hasn’t been specific about what happens to them after that”.

Employers are telling employees they will be stood down, but one of the questions is who pays them in the meantime. They’re mostly standing them down on paid leave. However, not all employers can afford to put their staff on indefinite paid leave.

“It’s complicated, balancing ongoing employment rights against complying with the mandates.’’

McGuinness knows of one workplace that will lose 20 per cent of its staff on Tuesday. This will put more pressure on vaxxed staff who are still working.

“It’s concerning, and we don’t yet know about the impact across workplaces,’’ he says.

*Name changed to protect privacy.

Additional reporting by Virginia Fallon.