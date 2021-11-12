Covid-19: 201 new cases in Delta outbreak, 85 people in hospital with the virus

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 will eventually spread outside of Auckland and find unvaccinated people.

There are 201 new Covid-19 cases in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland, Waikato, Northland and Taranaki.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gave the update in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 181 are in Auckland, four are in Northland, 15 are in Waikato and one is in Taranaki, alongside five others reported by the Ministry of Health late last night, which will be included in tomorrow's tally.

There are 201 new cases of Covid-19 to report across four regions on Friday.

There were 85 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Friday, up from 84 on Thursday. This includes three still being assessed.

Eleven are in intensive care or high dependency care units. One is in Taranaki Base Hospital.

All cases in Taranaki are linked, and have been linked to the Auckland outbreak. Five close contacts have been identified so far.

The health system in Auckland can cope with the forecasted number of cases and hospitalisations, McElnay said.

She also put a call-out to those in home isolation who believe they are deteriorating to see help.

“People have died this week. That is tragic for their friends and family,” she said.

It was a "sad" reminder that the more people who get Covid-19, the more deaths we might see – particularly among the unvaccinated, she said.

A second round of testing was carried out among residents and staff of the Rosaria Rest Home in Auckland yesterday after two residents tested positive for Covid.

One further resident tested positive yesterday and has been admitted to Auckland City Hospital.

Other results from the second test of all other residents and staff which have been received so far are all negative.

A wastewater sample collected from Taupō on November 8 detected the Covid-19 (Sars-CoV-2) virus.

A further sample was collected on November 10 and is being analysed.

A positive wastewater test can sometimes result from a historical case who may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks after their illness – even if they are not infectious – but can also indicate Covid infection in the community, as seen in Stratford this week.

