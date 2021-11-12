Covid-19: Nurses' union says staff under 'enormous' strain amid shortages

Former Waikato Hospital nurse talks about working conditions in the hospital's emergency department. [Video first published on July 2, 2021]

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says staffing levels at hospitals across Auckland are putting patient care at risk – citing “enormous” strain.

The union is also concerned about the pressure on community nurses to care for an increasing number of Covid-19 patients in home isolation.

The statement comes as Auckland continues to see a high number of Covid cases daily. There were 181 community cases announced in Tāmaki Makaurau on Friday, and 82​ in hospital across the region.

NZNO spokeswoman Christina Couling said while the Government and district health boards were reporting sufficient bed capacity, it wasn’t matched by adequate staffing.

“The strain on Auckland health care workers right now is enormous.

“Each of the three Auckland DHBs has 300-400 nursing vacancies at present and, on top of this, members say a lot of staff are taking sick leave, which puts even more pressure on those remaining at work,” she said.

Couling said while Auckland hospitals might be at less than 100 per cent bed capacity, in many cases there weren’t enough staff to care for patients who were seriously unwell and had complex needs.

She said the increasing number of patients being cared for in their homes had also put community nurses under pressure.

“There are now several hundred such referrals every day and demand for service is growing at a rapid rate.

“It is a real concern that the system simply does not have the capacity to handle this and that this could result in more deaths among Covid patients isolating at home.”

Couling said while the health workforce across New Zealand was under “considerable stress” right now, it was “especially dire” in Auckland.

“We are seeing nurses not coming into work because they are overwhelmed and stressed. Stand downs relating to Covid exposures events also create additional pressure. This is only going to get worse if they continue to be unsupported.”

On Friday, there were 201 community cases of Covid-19, with 181 of those cases in Auckland.

Of the 85 Covid-19 cases in hospital, 82 were in Auckland, with 11 in an intensive care or high-dependency unit.

Ministry of HealthDirector of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said on Friday the health system in Auckland could cope with current cases, as well as forecasted cases and hospitalisations.

She said there were 1700 hospital beds across Auckland and more than 100 ICU beds.

Overall hospital occupancy was 86 per cent, ICU occupancy was 70 per cent, and ventilator occupancy was 15 per cent.

Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre earlier told Stuff the Covid ward occupancy rate across Auckland​ was 60 per cent, as of November 10.

McElnay said “we can manage”, but added it was important for people to get vaccinated and abide by alert level restrictions to limit the load on hospitals.