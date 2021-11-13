Covid-19: Police 'going in blind' as Ministry of Health withholds case details

Police from all around New Zealand flew into Hamilton Airport in September, ready to help man 10 checkpoints on the Auckland-Waikato border during a Covid outbreak. (This video was first published in September 2021.)

Police officers are raising concerns about their inability to know whether people they deal with have Covid-19 as cases of the virus continue to soar.

The Police Association says some members have sounded the alarm about the potential risk to their safety arising from the lack of information from health authorities about community cases.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement it would only release someone's Covid status to police to “prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to public health”.

At present, ministry staff assess requests from police on a case-by-case basis where there is judged to be a serious or imminent threat to public health.

“We do not currently provide police with the names of all active Covid-19 cases, having regard to privacy considerations and the requirements for such disclosure to be justified.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A police officer in Auckland responding to reports of a woman with Covid symptoms and in distress in early October.

While that approach has the support of the Privacy Commissioner, it has drawn the ire of some officers on the frontline.

Police Association vice-president Grant Gerken said the organisation recently became aware that details relating to persons of interest, who had Covid-19, was not easily available to its members.

“Some members voiced their concern about the potential negative implications that this caused for their safety.”

Earlier in the pandemic, the information could be obtained on a case-by-case basis as long as the request met the criteria for release under the Health Information Privacy Code, Gerken said.

That required a phone call to a Healthline number so a “balancing act decision” could be made regarding its release, a situation which was not ideal, he said.

“Clearly this was cumbersome and potentially protracted and not conducive to a policing landscape that often compels a need to act quickly and decisively.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police wearing full PPE has become a common sight in Auckland as they deal with Covid patients or those with symptoms.

“We understand that the Healthline number is now no longer generically available to our members for those purposes and as such they are now reliant upon information voluntarily provided by the individuals we deal with.

“In essence we are going into situations blind.”

Officers could and did wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) on jobs, but it was only effective if people were compliant, Gerken said.

“Sadly, the realities of the environment in which we now police see our members habitually confronted with volatile and unpredictable situations with less than co-operative persons and as a result PPE gear is less effective and often redundant.”

Gerken said the rapid availability of information on people’s Covid status could improve the safety of officers, and as a result, their families, colleagues, and members of the public with whom they interact.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner said in a statement it was comfortable with the approach taken by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry’s approach was in line with the findings of the Commissioners' Inquiry into Ministry of Health disclosure of Covid-19 Patient Information, the statement said.