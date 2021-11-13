Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 13

The Whole Truth: Why do people believe Covid-19 vaccination myths?

A surf and skate clothing store in Hamilton is the latest location to have been visited by a person with Covid-19.

North Beach in the Te Awa Mall at The Base was added to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest list on Saturday morning.

The store was visited between 8.15am and 6.15pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Anyone who visited during those times is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested if they develop.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki District Health Board is asking anyone in Statford to get tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms. (File photo)

On Friday, New World, Unichem Mackays, Bunnings Warehouse and The Warehouse in Stratford, Taranaki, were added to the list after six new cases were reported in the area on Thursday evening.

One of the Stratford cases is in hospital. All six cases are linked and there is also a link to the Auckland outbreak.

Taranaki District Health Board is asking anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town with Covid-related symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

New Waikato locations linked to the outbreak on Friday include The Dollar City in Otorohanga, Best Value Urlich Ave Dairy, Pak ‘n Save Whitiora and a Kmart in Te Rapa, Hamilton.

A Pak ‘n Save supermarket in Kaitaia, Northland, was also added, having been visited by a Covid case on November 8.

There are now 120 locations linked to the outbreak across the country.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.