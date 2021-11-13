Traffic disruption warned as anti-lockdown protesters take to roads for latest action

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki addressed thousands of anti-lockdown protesters at a protest at the Auckland Domain on October 2. He attended a second event on October 16, but maintains he did not organise either (first published October 30).

Motorists have been warned to expect delays as anti-lockdown activists gear up to block roads across New Zealand in the latest stage of polarising protests.

The Freedoms & Rights Coalition, founded by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, threatened to gridlock traffic in all main centres on Saturday if its demands to drop Covid restrictions by Friday were not met.

The Government did not accede to the controversial coalition’s demands and on Friday evening its social media channels duly announced the action would go ahead.

Vehicular protests are planned in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Nelson, Wellington and Whangārei.

The Auckland edition starts at 11am in Manukau and will feature protesters in cars following counter-rotating loops traversing State Highways 1, 20 and a small section of 16, through central and south Auckland.

The coalition said in Auckland it will be a “slow moving loop” travelling at 50kmh on the motorway in both directions.

Motorists driving too slowly and/or blocking traffic can be fined $150 and receive 20 demerit points.

The Auckland leg of the protest will travel at 50kmh around highways in the city.

The protesters say they have four demands for the Government: to remove vaccination mandates immediately, revoke the traffic light system, lift the Auckland borders and move New Zealand to level one.

A police spokeswoman said in a statement they were aware of the protest “and will continue to monitor activity”.

“Police officers will maintain a presence and will respond to events as appropriate at the time.

“As with previous large gatherings, police may follow up on any identified offences or breaches at a later time.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Anti-lockdown protesters in Wellington on Wednesday.

Wellington City Council said on Twitter it was aware of the protest planned for 11am Saturday which may disrupt traffic.

“Please take care and expect delays when travelling through the central city.

“The protest is expected to start on Ruahine St in Haitaitai so please expect some delays in this area from 11am Saturday 13 November and travel safely.”

Posts on social media suggest the Dunedin leg of the protests will take place on foot, with a march to the Octagon in the central city. Similar action is planned in Christchurch.

The coalition was responsible for several large scale gatherings at the Auckland Domain. Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is facing charges for allegedly organising the gatherings.

Destiny member Paul Thompson, who recently tested positive for Covid, is also facing charges in relation to the gathering.