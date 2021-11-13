Covid-19: Ministry announces three more community cases in Taupō

Three new Covid cases have been confirmed in Taupō by the Ministry of Health, bringing the total to four.

The Ministry confirmed positive results for two household contacts of the Taupō case announced earlier on Saturday.

They also confirmed another positive result in Taupō, a close contact of the case.

Two other household contacts of the case have tested negative.

READ MORE:

* Nine new cases of Covid-19 in Waikato, virus confirmed in Taupō

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 12

* Taupō economy takes another whack with loss of second Ironman event



Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas was advised by the Ministry of Health late last night there was a positive case in the community.

“It’s hit our town, it’s become real and for those who aren’t vaccinated, please, I urge you to act and protect yourself,” Trewavas told Stuff.

“We always knew it was going to happen, but we hoped and prayed it wouldn’t.”

There are eight locations of interest set to be announced by the Ministry tonight.

The Ministry also announced wastewater detection of the virus in Tauranga and Mt Maunganui.

More to come.