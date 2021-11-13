Covid-19: Three more community cases in Taupō, strip club and bars places of interest

The owner of a Taupō strip club given as a seven-hour location of interest says the Covid case who visited isn’t a worker.

Sin City Taupō co-owner Kim Thompson said she’s worried for the safety of her workers and dancers after the close scare.

“I wish it wasn’t my business. It’s a horrible thing for anyone to go through,” she said.

Thompson said most of her staff, including the dancers, are double vaccinated.

She said the bar isn’t currently open and over the next few days Thompson and her business partners would be conducting a deep clean and figuring out where to from here.

Three new Covid cases have been confirmed in Taupō by the Ministry of Health, bringing the total to four.

The ministry confirmed positive results for two household contacts of the Taupō case announced earlier on Saturday.

They also confirmed another positive result in Taupō, a close contact of the case.

Two other household contacts of the case have tested negative.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas was advised by the Ministry of Health late last night there was a positive case in the community.

“It’s hit our town, it’s become real and for those who aren’t vaccinated, please, I urge you to act and protect yourself,” Trewavas told Stuff.

“We always knew it was going to happen, but we hoped and prayed it wouldn’t.”

There are eight locations of interest set to be announced by the Ministry tonight.

The Ministry also announced wastewater detection of the virus in Tauranga and Mt Maunganui.