Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, November 13

Convoys of cars took to Auckland and Wellington highways, while crowds gathered on foot in Christchurch to oppose Covid-19 restrictions.

Cases

There are 175 new community cases of Covid-19 announced today, all linked to the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total number of active cases to 3373.

Of the new cases, 159 are in Auckland, eight are in Waikato, five are in Taranaki, two are in Northland and one in Taupō, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There are 93 people with Covid-19 in Auckland’s hospitals. Fifty are unvaccinated or not eligible to be vaccinated, 15 are fully vaccinated and 20 are partially vaccinated. The status of the remaining patients has not been released by the ministry .

STUFF The “pro-choice” protest in Christchurch went from Cranmer Square to Cathedral Square.

Key news

Protesters took to roads across Aotearoa, with convoys of cars in Auckland and Wellington and on-foot marches in Christchurch, rallying against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

A maternity centre in Christchurch will no longer be accepting postnatal mums because of a midwife shortage related to the vaccine mandate.

Stage productions with audiences of 4900 people, most conferences and mid-sized concerts are among those excluded from the Government’s long-awaited live events insurance scheme.

A partial lockdown has been called in the Netherlands, after infection levels reached a record high of 16,287 on Thursday (local time) putting pressure on hospitals. The Dutch government is investigating introducing a proof of vaccination document.

Pavel Golovkin/AP A face mask hangs on a tree in Moscow. Russian authorities say they are preparing new restrictions to counter the unrelenting surge of coronavirus infections that has engulfed the vast country in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Russia is planning new Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to reduce deaths. To access many public places and transport, Russians will need to be fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 or hold a vaccine medical exemption.

Locations of interest

There are currently 129 places on the list of locations of interest. A Countdown supermarket and a Unichem in Ōtorohanga, in Waikato, are among the latest locations to have been visited by a person with Covid-19.

The two locations join a shopping centre, a Chemist Warehouse and a variety of clothing stores in Hamilton.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Phillip Bell (DJ Sir-Vere) in his basement office/man cave.

Lockdown life

Realised you’re a bit of a hoarder while in lockdown? You’ve probably got a long way to catch up to New Zealand hip-hop legend DJ Sir-Vere’s thousands of records, sneakers, comics, and Pop! figurines.