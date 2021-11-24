Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 24

National leader Judith Collins speaks to Stuff's chief political reporter Henry Cooke on the Covid-19 outbreak and the Government's response.

Businesses in Tauranga are the latest locations of interest to have been visited by a Covid-19 case.

Domino’s Pizza in Greerton and Gate Pa BP are locations of interest on November 20 between 12.05pm and 2pm.

Unichem Greerton was visited by a case on November 19 between 1.45pm and 4pm. The pharmacy was also named earlier today as a location between 3.45pm and 5pm on November 15.

New World Brookfield was visited on November 19 between 12pm and 1.30pm, while Bob's Bakery and Cafe was visited earlier that day between 10.05am and 11.27am.

Anyone at those locations at the specified times is encouraged to self-monitor for 10 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

NEW WORLD / SUPPLIED A New World supermarket in Tauranga is among the new list of locations of interest in the Delta outbreak.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said a strip club in Mount Maunganui had been visited three times by a person with Covid-19.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Those who have been at a location of interest at the same time as a case may need to seek a Covid-19 test. (File photo)

The iKandy “adults club”, at 313 Maunganui Rd, was visited on the nights of November 17, 18, 19, and 20 between 8.45pm and 2am.

Those who visited the club at those times are advised to self-isolate, get tested immediately and test again five days after the date of exposure.

Two Countdowns were also added to the list on Wednesday. Countdown Bayfair in Mount Maunganui was visited between 5.45pm-7.20pm on November 17.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Two Countdowns were visited by people with Covid-19. (File photo)

Elsewhere, Caltex Western Hills in Whangārei was visited by a case on November 23 between 10.15am and 10.30am.

Countdown Regent Whangārei was visited on November 20 between 4.15pm-4.45pm.

There are now 184 locations linked to the outbreak across the country.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.