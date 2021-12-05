Covid-19: Two new cases, including child, in Canterbury

People anywhere in New Zealand are urged to get a test if they have even mild Covid-19 symptoms.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury, including a child.

Both are household contacts of a person confirmed as having Covid-19 on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health said Saturday's case had been clearly linked to other cases in the Nelson-Tasman area.

“[The] Canterbury District Health Board report that as soon as the person in Canterbury learned of their contact the person got a test and had been isolating at home since that time.

“The person’s prompt actions have reduced the chances of further spread and underline the importance of getting a test immediately if you have been to a location of interest, are identified as a contact or possible contact of a case, or if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.”

All three people were transferred to an MIQ facility on Saturday. Contact tracing is under way.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health published two locations of interest in Christchurch – Sydenham KFC and a BP service station in Harewood. Both locations were visited on Sunday, the KFC between 4pm and 4.30pm and the BP between 6pm and 6.15pm. Anyone who was at either venue during those times was asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the potential exposure.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said the two locations were linked to the travel of a case reported in the Nelson-Tasman region.

As of 1pm on Saturday, 15 people in Nelson-Tasman had tested positive for Covid-19. There are more than 20 locations of interest in the area.