Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened Saturday, November 27

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from November 27 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest cases and details on locations of interest.

Cases

There are 145 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

There were 17,899 first and second vaccine doses administered on Friday. To date, 92 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health has now issued more than 2.1 million My Vaccine Passes.

Key news

A person with Covid-19 has died, while seventy-seven people are in hospital with the virus, eight in ICU, as New Zealand health officials also grapple with news of a new variant overseas.

The Ministry of Health also announced on Saturday that there are 145 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Officials are also currently assessing the latest international information on the new B.1.1529 variant, also known as Omicron.

In a statement, the ministry said: “This particular strain is in its infancy and as with any emerging developments to do with Covid-19 we are closely watching and monitoring evidence and countries’ responses.”

Businesses should “tread carefully” if they want to advertise that their workers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a lawyer specialising in health and safety says.

Duncan Cotterill partner Olivia Lund said businesses would be wanting to advertise that they had a vaccinated workforce as a way of providing additional reassurance to customers and attracting business.

“It will give a marketing advantage in terms of consumers walking down the street deciding what cafe and shop they want to go into,” Lund said.

Many businesses have no choice but to operate with a vaccinated workforce when New Zealand moves to the traffic light system on December 3.

Taranaki is “inching closer” to reaching the 90 per cent first jab target, with the region’s vaccine boss predicting the goal will be scored early next week.

The milestone has been a long time coming. For months Taranaki was the region with the lowest vaccination rate.

But in the last two months it has improved its position slightly and now Taranaki is in 14th spot out of 20 district health boards.

Ministry of Health (MOH) figures from Friday show 89 per cent of the eligible population of 102,147 has had one dose, and 80 per cent have received both doses.

Lockdown life

