Popular journalist and staunch anti-vaxxer dies of Covid-19

Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

A well-known Pukekohe newspaper editor who steadfastly refused to get vaccinated has died of Covid-19.

Rex Warwood, 80, succumbed to the virus in Auckland’s North Shore Hospital on Saturday.

Warwood was for many years a reporter and editor for the Franklin County News in Pukekohe and later the owner of the Franklin Life, where he is remembered fondly by many in the community.

His long-time colleague and friend Steve Burr spoke to Stuff on Monday evening to pay tribute to Warwood.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 109 cases in Auckland, Northland and Waikato on Labour Day

* Covid-19: When is the next alert level announcement?

* Family of Auckland butcher who died suddenly say Covid-19 restrictions 'added to burden'



Burr said Warwood had latterly become steadfastly opposed to vaccination and had downplayed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He was a lively soul.

“Basically, Rex was a very stubborn, very opinionated man, and unfortunately for Rex one of the things he was very, very vocal on, and if you search Facebook you can find this ...but he actually said, ‘I don’t know why everyone’s pandering to this pandemic, what pandemic?’

"That was his view point, his was very much a stance of anti-vax.”

Burr rang Warwood on November 8 to wish him a happy 80th birthday.

“It never ceased to amaze me that at 79, 80 years old you would never have picked him for being that age.

“He was driving from Northcote down to Pukekohe and Frankin, [to see friends] he’d do that trip three or four times per week.

Supplied Former Franklin County News editor Rex Warwood died of Covid-19 on Saturday.

“He certainly wasn’t a frail old man, he was as active as the day was long.”

Burr believes Warwood caught Covid on one of those recent trips, to visit a friend’s brother, with whom he shared a birthday.

He went to the home of a person whose wife’s son had recently attended a funeral in Heights Park cemetery, in Pukekohe, along with a number of Covid cases. Burr said Warwood’s brush with a Covid case did not faze him.

“Because of his belief system he said, ‘No, I’ll be fine, nothing wrong with me.’

Supplied Warwood was a journalist and editor for four decades.

“Then he went home and a few days later. I rang him.

“On the other end of the phone he was coughing and spluttering like crazy.

“I said, ‘You’ve not had the vaccine, I know you haven’t.’

“And he said, “You're not sticking that s... in me.’

“He basically said to me, ‘I’ve got an immune system, have you never heard of one of those?’”

His condition worsened, and he was taken to North Shore hospital from his Northcote home on Thursday evening.

Two days later he died on the ward. He is survived by a daughter and son, his wife having died from a brain aneurysm several years ago.

Beloved newspaper man, Counties Rugby stalwart

“My history with Rex stems from being a kid who was reported on by Rex on the front page in the County News,” Burr said.

Later in life he worked for Warwood in the newspaper industry.

Warwood became involved with the Franklin County News in its early stages and quickly rose to become editor.

He later tried to step away to start his own publication but management of New Zealand Newspapers Limited decided he was too good to lose and gave him his own publication, called Country Life, Burr said.

He ran that for years before going out on his own with the Franklin Life newspaper.

STUFF Have you come across claims on the internet about injuries or deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine?

As print newspaper advertising waned, he let the paper go and set about writing books.

In 2015, he self-published The Long Frost: A Bloomsbury Family in Crisis about life in 1800s London.

“Basically, that was his retirement,” said Burr.

“He dabbled in that, he was actually in the process of writing a sequel to that book, but he never got to finish it.”

Warwood also had a long association with the Bombay Rugby Club. He wrote a history of the club, called Struggle to the Top, about its successes years ago in premiership rugby.

He also had a long association with the Counties Rugby Football Union, where he was on the board.

“He really loved his rugby.”