Covid-19: 134 new cases of virus in Delta outbreak, 89 in hospital

There are 134 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

The update was given by the Ministry of Health on its website on Tuesday afternoon.

The new community cases are in Auckland (116), Waikato (eight), Bay of Plenty (nine) and Northland (one). The ministry also announced two new cases in the Nelson-Marlborough region.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There are 134 new cases of Covid-19. (File photo)

It brings the total number of cases in Nelson-Marlborough to three, but due to a “technical error”, these cases will be officially included in Wednesday’s figures.

There are 89 people in hospital with Covid-19, down from 93 on Monday, including nine in intensive care or high-dependency care units.

Most are in hospitals across the Auckland region, but there are four Covid-positive patients in hospital in Waikato and Rotorua.

Among those in hospital in the Northern Region wards (Auckland), 56 cases (67 per cent) are not vaccinated or are under 12 years old, so are too young to be eligible.

Eleven people (13 per cent) were partially vaccinated (within seven days of having their second dose, or had only had one), and 16 people (19 per cent) were fully vaccinated, at least seven days before being reported as a case. One case’s vaccination status was unknown.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 47.

Of the 134 cases reported, 71 cases were yet to be linked to a known case. Sixty-three had been epidemiologically linked to the wider outbreak.

On Monday, there were 182 new cases of the virus to report, and 93 people were in hospital with Covid-19.

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced how the restrictions of the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, or the “traffic light” system, would be applied to different regions from December 3.

“Over the summer period, through this transition ... we do expect that the country will either be in orange or red settings through that period,” she said.

Cabinet determined that much of the North Island, including Northland, Auckland, Taupō, Rotorua, Kawerau, Whanganui, Ōpōtiki, Gisborne, and Ruapehu districts, would be placed in the more restrictive “red” setting as of Friday.

The rest of the North Island, including Waikato, Wellington, and Wairarapa, as well as the South Island will move to “orange”.

For the first two weeks of the move into the new traffic light system, the hard boundary around Auckland, will remain. From December 15 Aucklanders will be able to leave the city with either a vaccine pass or a negative test.