Covid-19: Nelson's 'high risk' location of interest added in error

Robert Harris cafe was incorrectly added as a “high risk” location of interest on Saturday, with the error being revealed late on Sunday afternoon.

A mistaken location of interest has proved costly for a local business, after the “high risk” cafe proved not to have been any risk at all.

Robert Harris cafe in Montgomery Square was listed as a “high risk” location of interest for Tuesday 23 November from 3:15 to 4:15pm, prompting the cafe to close for cleaning, announced via a Facebook post just after 11am on Saturday.

However, at about 2pm on Sunday, the cafe announced it had been “let down by the system” and was not a location of interest at all.

This was confirmed by a Ministry of Health spokesman at about 4:30pm on Sunday. He did not say how the error occurred.

Andy Macdonald/Stuff It is not yet known how the error occurred.

The cafe’s social media post said the incorrect listing was “unfair”, had caused losses for the business, and caused stress. It asked for people to help “undo the bad” by getting the word out and spreading the love.

“Come see us, but be patient.”

There is not yet any indication the other locations of interest added on Saturday were incorrect.

Andy macdonald/Stuff An empty Robert Harris Café on Sunday.

Nelson District Court was also added as a location of interest on Saturday morning, though not a high-risk one. People who were at the court on Friday 26 November between 8:30am and 2:30pm should monitor for symptoms and get tested if any appear.

Over Friday night and Saturday morning, several times of interest for one location – the bar and restaurant area of the Prince Albert Backpackers – were added, often covering the entire open hours of the bar.

The times of interest at the Prince Albert are: from 2:30pm on Thursday 25 November to 1am the following day, from 12pm Friday 26 November until 1am Saturday 27 November, from 12pm Sunday 28 November until 1am Monday 29 November, 12pm Tuesday 30 November until 1am Wednesday 1 December, and Wednesday 1 December from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

Though the bar and restaurant area of the backpackers is listed as a location of interest over several days, it is not considered a high-risk location of interest. It is understood a backpacker guest tested positive after their visit, but did not frequent the bar or restaurant areas.

MARTIN DE RUYTER The Nelson Courthouse was closed for deep-cleaning on Friday morning. It was added to the list of locations of interest on Saturday, with a time-period of Friday 26 November between 8:30am and 2:30pm.

Anyone who has visited lower-risk locations of interest should monitor for symptoms, and if they develop any, get tested and stay at home until they receive a negative test result.

Anyone who visited high risk locations is advised to self-isolate and get tested for the virus immediately.

They are also advised to get tested on day five after being exposed to the virus.

Two schools, Enner Glynn and Broadgreen Intermediate, have been closed after staff members tested positive.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF There were long lines at the testing station at the Richmond Showgrounds pop up testing centre after positive cases were announced in the Nelson region.

The locations of interest in chronological order are:

Prince Albert bar and restaurant, Nelson, Wednesday 1 December 12pm-4pm.

Prince Albert bar and restaurant, Nelson, from Tuesday 30 November 12pm to Wednesday 1 December 1am.

Prince Albert bar and restaurant, Nelson, from Monday 29 November 12pm to Tuesday 30 November 1am.

The Warehouse, Nelson, Monday 29 November, 11am-11.30am.

Warehouse Stationery, Nelson, Monday 29 November, 10.30am-11am, 12.45pm-1pm.

Z Rutherford Service Station, Nelson, Sunday 28 November, 4.30pm-4.45pm.

Hardy’s Bar & TAB in Nelson, Sunday 28 November, 4pm-4.15pm.

Prince Albert bar and restaurant, Nelson, Sunday 28 November 12pm to Monday 29 November 1am.

Pak’n Save, Richmond, Sunday 28 November, 11:02am-11:15am.

Secrets Gentleman’s Club, Nelson, Saturday 27 November 5:30pm to Sunday 28 November 3am.

Two Dollar Things, Nelson, Saturday 27 November 27 4pm-4.15pm.

Fresh Choice Nelson, Saturday 27 November, 3pm-3.30pm.

Rattle N Hum Bar, Nelson, Saturday 27 November, 3pm-3.30pm.

Z Richmond Service Station, Richmond, Saturday 27 November 2.35pm-2.45pm.

Hey Sushi Richmond Mall Food Court Saturday 27 November, 2.15pm-2.30pm.

Pak’n Save Richmond Mall, Saturday 27 November, 1.40pm-2.15pm.

Richmond Mall, Saturday 27 November, 1.30pm-2.40pm.

Countdown, Stoke, Saturday 27 November, 12:10pm-12:30pm.

McDonald's Nelson, Saturday 27 November 12:00pm-12:30pm.

Mad Butcher, Stoke, Saturday 27 November, 12:00pm-12:15pm.

Prince Albert bar and restaurant, Nelson, Saturday 27 November 12pm to Sunday 28 November 1am.

Z Rutherford Service Station, Nelson, Saturday 27 November, 11.30am-12pm and 12.30pm-12.45pm.

Z Richmond Service Station, Richmond, Saturday 27 November, 10.45am-11.10am.

Ewing Poultry, Hope, Saturday 27 November 10.30am-11am.

Prince Albert bar and restaurant, Nelson, Friday 26 November 12pm to Saturday 27 November 1am.

Nelson Courthouse, Friday 26 November, 8:30am-2:30pm

Z Rutherford Service Station Nelson, Thursday 25 November, 11:40pm-11:50pm.

Hardy’s Bar & TAB, Nelson, Thursday 25 November, 5:50pm-6:10pm.

Richmond Liquid Laundromat, Thursday 25 November, 6.15pm-8pm.

Prince Albert bar and restaurant, Thursday 25 November 2:30pm to Friday 26 November 1am.

Mapua Fruit and Vege, Wednesday 24 November 3:45pm-4:15pm.

Raeward Fresh Wholesale, Richmond, Tuesday 23 November 5:30pm-5:45pm.

Z Rutherford Service Station, Nelson, Tuesday 23 November, 4:30pm-4:45pm

New World Nelson, Tuesday 23 November 3pm-3:30pm.

Big Barrel Liquor Store, Nelson, Tuesday 23 November 2:45pm-3:00pm.

Four Square, Mapua, Saturday 20 November, 4pm-5pm.

Z Rutherford Service Station, Nelson, Saturday 20 November, 5am-5.30am.

McDonald’s, Nelson, Saturday 20 November, 5am-5.30am.

Z Rutherford Service Station, Nelson, Friday 19 November, 8.30pm-9pm.

Lone Star, Nelson, Friday 19 November, 8.15pm-8.45pm.

Richmond Liquid Laundromat, Friday 19 November, 4.45pm-6.30pm.

623 in the City, Nelson, Friday 19 November, 1.15pm-2.30pm.

A full list can be found on the Ministry of Health website.