Kāwhia harbour communities re-establish historic alliance to battle Covid-19

Kawhia iwi bring help and support to those who need it.

“It's not for today. It's not for tomorrow, but it's for the generations that are coming.”

On a quiet road in rural Kāwhia, 85-year-old Te Papi Cunningham slowly raises his finger and points to an ordinary hill, nestled among others, in rolling farmland as far as the eye can see. A small lake glistens at the foot of the hill, covered with lush, green grass being trampled by a flock of meandering sheep.

There are no signposts here in Ngāti Hikairo country, nor plaques that reveal the tragic secret lying beneath the indistinct hill on Lake Road.

“The bodies of the children are there,” Cunningham says, as he swipes away a sandfly with his hat.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Eight marae revive collective to boost vaccination rates

* Covid-19: Infected couple in Kāwhia crossed border into Auckland region

* Wāhine Māori tackling Covid-19: ‘When you see who’s doing the mahi, we’re all brown’



Tom Lee/Stuff Ngāti Hikairo kaumātua Te Papi Cunningham points to the hill on Lake Rd in Kāwhia where many of his ancestors who died of the Spanish flu are buried.

“Our elders never talked about it to us as kids, we were just told there were sand dunes that were tapu (sacred) and we couldn’t play there... The trauma was too overwhelming that they couldn’t talk about it.

“The rows of dead being carried up there, some on their people's back, some on sledges, some on wagons and laid three-deep at the foot of these hills. Then they would push the sand on top of them. There are whānau lines that ended from the flu and are buried there.”

Cunningham was 30 before his elders finally told him the story about how the influenza pandemic had ripped through their community, killing young and old.

He says the trauma silenced his elders and, although understandable, the silence has come at a cost.

It’s created an information gap in their history, and now it’s become a double-edged sword in the present day, which Cunningham can see being played out in other communities, with similar histories, across te ao Māori (the Māori world).

Tom Lee/Stuff The general location of the influenza pandemic burial site.

Cunningham believes individual Māori aren’t being vaccinated now because they don’t have the mātauranga or knowledge they need to make proper decisions based on the actual experiences of their ancestors, in the past.

It’s why he decided to publicly share the painful history of Ngāti Hikairo, to help people understand they have a role to play in the pandemic, which in Māori terms, is centred in collective responsibilities, based on the past, present and future survival of iwi Māori across Aotearoa.

“Our parents were the survivors of the 1918 pandemic, so no-one put up a fight when a vaccine came.

“Although the elders never spoke about the time of the flu they knew from experience the deaths that came with foreign illnesses and knew that they couldn’t endure that again.”

STUFF How vaccination helps prevent the spread of Covid-19 (with te reo Māori subtitles).

The 1918 influenza pandemic reached Kāwhia Harbour, and with it scores of deaths. The costs were felt largely by Māori, whose rural population was seven to eight times more likely to die than non-Māori.

And that loss in Kāwhia is hidden among the hills overlooking the harbour.

No-one got a proper burial, Cunningham says, tangihanga rituals were not performed and the tūpāpaku (dead) were buried the same day they died. During that time the eight marae of Kāwhia Moana rallied together, an ancient partnership that navigated their people through the pandemic ensuring the sick were cared for and isolated, whānau were fed, and the dead were buried.

Today Cunningham’s people are confronted with another pandemic, Covid-19. The new virus has found its way to Kāwhia's harbour, infecting locals. Nobody has died there yet, but it’s sparked the revival of the ancient alliance of the eight marae, Ngā Marae o Kāwhia Moana, who are using mātauranga (indigenous knowledge) and modern medicine to combat not only the virus but a new threat – disinformation.

Tom Lee/Stuff Kāwhia has recorded multiple cases of Covid-19 over the past few months. A testing centre has been set up at Maketu Marae.

Vaccinations are creeping up but not fast enough, which has prompted the group to ask those thinking of visiting during the Christmas holidays to hold-off until they have sufficient vaccination coverage.

The group has been proactive. They have targeted vaccination advertising that features local whānau from the harbour who have survived other viruses. Vaccine advocates Maea Marshall and brother John Forbes, who survived poliovirus, appear on posters sharing the importance of being vaccinated. The campaign has been picked up and funded, to be produced across the country.

But one of the most vital initiatives Ngā Marae o Kāwhia Moana has instituted is a foodbank, which began last year during the first lockdown. It operates from Maketu Marae with locals Shani Whitiora and Kelly Isherwood visiting 800 Kāwhia whānau across the harbour weekly with food packages.

The foodbank is based on the historic Poukai practice. A tradition started by Kiingi Tāwhiao in 1885 who would go to all Kiingitanga marae to discuss important issues like raupatu, the confiscation of their tribal lands, and finish off with a hākari to feed the widowed, bereaved and destitute – the survivors of the Waikato land wars. The tradition is still practised today and is a time when local whānau from the 29 Kiingitanga marae pay tribute to people who have died that year.

This version sees the women go door-to-door to drop kai off and talk to whānau about the issues they are facing, and to find solutions. The practice has been successful.

Cunningham, who is related to Marshall, Forbes, Isherwood and Whitiora, asked to be interviewed under the blossoming pōhutakawa tree Te Papa o Kārewa, the place where his ancestral waka Tainui landed near the shore of Kāwhia Harbour centuries ago. He can feel his ancestors with him here, he says.

The koroua is an orator, an encyclopaedia of Kāwhia knowledge who can connect ancient traditions and its relevance today.

He was one of a handful of Tainui children handpicked by Tainui-Waikato leader Te Kirihaehae Te Puea Hērangi to receive higher education, and went on to become a land surveyor for the Government. He was immersed in tikanga Māori, an education passed down to him by local Kāwhia chiefs.

Tom Lee/Stuff Kāwhia local Kelly Isherwood makes up food parcels at Maketu Marae, the kai is distributed to whānau across the harbour.

He has walked in two worlds, one working as a land surveyor then alongside Koro Wetere in Parliament, the other as a speaker, for Māori Queen Te Arikinui, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, and his people of Ngāti Hikairo.

Cunningham returns to the ancient partnership Ngā Marae o Kāwhia Moana and the power of Māori wisdom and history in helping its people.

He says everything is connected, from the decisions his ancestors made to voyage here, the imbalance in nature, the disconnection between Māori and their homelands, colonisation, the gaping holes in their history, and the loss of the collective mindset.

For every action there is a reaction that has led to where we are today, he says.

“If we go back to ancient principles: Nāu te rourou, ‘nāku te rourou, ka ora ai te iwi’ my small gift, and your small gift helps iwi to progress and prosper and that’s what we return to,” he says.

“The rights of the collective supersedes the rights of the individual. Now, we as Māori have pushed this aside, for the modern way of thinking. It's OK when everything is plentiful. But suddenly, we've got a bug in the system, it's got into the system, and it sees a way to infiltrate into the whole system.

STUFF Confirmation bias: a hardwired part of human psychology, which can make us particularly vulnerable to online misinformation and disinformation.

“Not being vaccinated to protect whānau, hāpu and iwi, and our ahi kaa on the marae is an individual act that doesn't prioritise the collective.

“When we think of the collective it is not just those here today, we think in a generational time frame. We think of our grandchildren, great-grandchildren, seven generations ahead of our time, regardless of whether we are 15 or 85 today.

“We are leaving a legacy for them… Now if I say I don't want the vaccine, I'm doing it for me. For me alone.

“I didn't go and get double vaxxed for me, my time is coming to an end ... I am double vaxxed, so I do not give my grandchildren or great-grandchildren this bug. I will do everything I can to prevent it from getting to them. Not for my benefit, but for them.”

He says the marae group is proof that the collective mindset works.

Tom Lee/Stuff Kāwhia local Shani Whitiora drives the kai delivery truck.

A kilometre from Te Papa o Kārewa, at Maketu Marae two women on the ground exemplify ancient traditions at work.

Shani Whitiora and Kelly Isherwood, affectionately known as the aunties to many, are assembling kai boxes to be provided to 800 whānau from Aotea to Marokopa, across the entirety of Kāwhia harbour.

In the wharekai Whitiora pushes the cart as Isherwood pops kai into the boxes all neatly lined up.

Reigniting old mātauranga has seen whānau receive help not only for sustenance but for their health and wellbeing. Both describe what they were confronted with when they first went door-to-door.

“People were still living without water and with no power,” Isherwood says.

“We were able to identify that, and we were able to work with Raukura Hauora o Tainui, and we got some funding through them to fix homes, and insulation… We were quite blown away by how people were living in this day and age. Some whānau have long-drops, no running water and no power. It was a big eye-opener for both of us. We just felt aroha for them.”

The aunties identified that some homes were damp and causing illnesses for those that lived in them, so they got funding to install insulation. They saw firsthand that families were grappling with food insecurity and severe hardship. Also, the needs of rangatahi (youth) were not being met, so the pair set up various activities for them with the support of Māori organisations.

“They had no school because of Covid and some were suffering from depression,” Isherwood said.

Whitiora says a lot are dependent on Work and Income but because of the lockdown many couldn’t access government agencies. Raukura Hauora o Tainui stepped in and provided a vehicle for the women to be able to access those in need.

Whitiora and Isherwood, while participating in the revival of mātauranga, have seen the huge benefits of it. Not only helping their people but reconnecting them back to their marae.

“It’s poukai but in a modern setting. Back in the day for poukai, Taharoa would bring the meat, people here (Maketu marae) would have the maara (garden). Today though everything is provided for you. But we are primarily supported through Waikato Tainui but we still have people that donate kai, lettuce from the maara, and meat. It’s poukai on wheels, meals on wheels,” Whitiora says with a laugh.

Tom Lee/Stuff Raymond Terauri Mahara, is delivered his food parcel at home near Okapu Marae in Kāwhia.

At first the women felt resistance from whānau to accept the packages because they were shy. It didn’t last long because both women were recognisable faces in the community. Isherwood is the head of her marae kitchen at Waipapa and Whitiora looks after the kitchen at Maketu Marae - they are the ahi kaa that keep the home fires burning all year round.

Isherwood and Whitiora agree a for-Māori-by-Māori approach is the only way to help whānau here. Distrust of the Government and its agencies remains strong. While the women have managed to convince some whānau to get the vaccine, many others have refused. This has been frustrating .

“A lot of them go, ‘we are not getting the vaccine, we don't know what’s in it, and we’re not doing it,’” Isherwood says.

“Well, half of you don’t know half the things you put in your body. When you go to the doctor and get a prescription you don’t ask for the ingredients of the medicine, you just take the drugs.”

Whitiora says the efforts of Ngā Marae o Kāwhia Moana to bring vaccinators, to make access easier for whānau, have been successful but a stubborn few have dug their heels in.

She says the frustration of the anti-vaxxers in the area almost makes her want to withhold kai packs, but she remembers the children.

“We can’t let the kids suffer, we don’t want them to suffer, so we would never do that.”

But there have been success stories. One young man, a devout anti-vaxxer who had been duped by online conspiracy theories, helped with the kai packs.

That mahi, and being able to talk to the aunties, led to him being double-vaxxed. It’s also what led many others to vaccination as well.

While the Kāwhia aunties say it's about getting the right information out there, one local who did not want to be named says he got it because of them.

“They’re the ones we see at our tangi working in the kitchen. They’re the ones who are there all the time. I don’t trust the Government, but I trust them and if they say it’s legit then I believe them,” he said.

“I believe some of the stuff I see on Facebook but when it comes down to it, if I need help it’s not those people on Facebook that are gonna roll with me, it’s them.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Shani Whitiora (left) and Kelly Isherwood who run the Kāwhia food bank have been instrumental in identifying the huge need for whānau Māori in the community and ensuring they taken care of.

A spokesperson for the marae collective and chairperson of the Waipapa marae trust, Cathy Holland, said the roopu (group) recognised the need for a local approach to the pandemic because of the distrust of Government agencies.

When the roopu first came together in 2020 it was clear they were under-resourced, both financially and in manpower on the ground. Government agencies said the area was provided for, but whānau knew differently.

The incorrect assessment left the community feeling vulnerable. It was the fuel needed to reignite the trustees and kaumatua of the eight marae to reestablish Ngā Marae o Kāwhia Moana.

“When we got established we started to hear and see the home truths of just how vulnerable and exposed our whānau are,” Holland said.

“So ...the very least we could do was to give out kai. We applied to Trust Waikato for $50,000, and we split it between the eight marae to provide whatever support, in addition to food.

“The basic misconception, by the establishment, was that Kāwhia was a rural, isolated community predominantly farming and were able to survive.

“What was missing from that picture was that, yes we are rural, we are isolated, but predominantly a Māori population, and what goes along with that is beneficiary status, high levels of unemployment, lack of access to essential services, distance in travel to get to essential services. That was in our minds but once we started to get out into our community we saw the reality of it."

Holland says there is no way Government agencies would have been able to go in and establish networks within the harbour like local whānau have. For so long, Holland says, Kāwhia has been out-of-sight and out-of-mind to Government agencies. It has been extremely difficult to get accurate data of the unvaccinated as well as geo-mapping of the area, so the marae group can go door-to-door.

Tom Lee/Stuff Kāwhia whānau Matakowhai Mahara being held by Pioi Mahara at home on Okapu Marae stop and chat to Whitiora and Isherwood while they do their kai drop off.

The lack of help from local and national agencies has delayed the work to vaccinate locals at a time when the country is starting to open up under the traffic light system.

Holland says that while they work hard on the ground to bring vaccinations, they are asking those who plan on coming to Kāwhia over the Christmas holidays to hold off for now.

“We have got cases within Kāwhia that we are trying to manage and contain, let alone dealing with visitors coming in. We miss you all but right now it is not a good or safe time for our vulnerable people, and we hope in the near future to welcome you back.”

The marae group has got the full support of whānau who are working on the ground, and kaumātua like Te Papi Cunningham. He says vaccination is the key to survival in Kāwhia.

“This is the basis of the Māori tribe, by going back and picking up our ancient ways of doing things, we support one another and look after one another. I share what I have and in doing so you share what you have, and we complete those things that are left to us by our ancestors,” he says.

“There is a contribution to be made, not for themselves, but for the generations following. This is the way we think as indigenous people.

“It's not for today. It's not for tomorrow, but it's for the generations that are coming. It is not about me. It's what I leave as a legacy for my grandchildren.

“As they say, the sun has risen for me, and is now setting.

“But my grandchildren, some are not born yet, the sun will rise for them.

“And if I leave them a legacy and these principles for them to live by, and to appreciate what came before them and share what they have. They will survive.”