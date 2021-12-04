Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – December 4

Are bars and eateries in central Auckland scanning vaccine passes on day one of the traffic light system? Stuff finds out.

A café in the Bay of Plenty has been marked as having a high risk exposure event in the latest locations to be linked to the Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand.

Blackberry Eatery, in Papamoa’s Fashion Island Shopping Centre, has been added to the list for November 30, between 12.30pm and 3.15pm.

People who were at the location are asked to self-isolate, and get tested – both immediately and on day five after exposure.

The café became the second location to be added as a high risk exposure event on Saturday, after a coffee shop in Nelson.

Anyone who was at Robert Harris in Montgomery Square, between 3.15pm and 4.15pm on Tuesday November 23, is also being asked to self-isolate and test immediately.

It comes after two Nelson schools were shut during the week as risk assessments were carried out after close contacts were confirmed.

Also added in Nelson was the bar and restaurant of Prince Albert Backpackers, which had exposure events on between November 25 and 29.

Also on the list was the Nelson Courthouse, with those visiting between 8.30am and 2.30pm on November 26 being asked to self-monitor for 10 days.

In Mount Maunganui, Bayfair Shopping Centre and Mecca Maxima were added, both with exposure events between 10.15am and 12.30pm.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Three cases of Covid were found in New Plymouth on Thursday. Large queues were at the main testing station at Taranaki Base Hospital.

Farmers and Life Pharmacy in Bayfair were also added to locations of interest, with exposure events at the same time.

Bunnings Warehouse in Mount Maunganui popped up once on Tuesday, 30 November between 9.45 am and 11.00 am

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Anyone who has attended a location of interest is advised to self monitor for symptoms, and get a test if they develop. (File photo)

The latest locations come as the country shifted into the traffic light sytem at 11.59pm on Friday, with much of the country now operating under orange and Auckland welcoming "freedom day” as it moves into red.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.