Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened on Saturday, December 4

With vaccine certificates coming into force today, Stuff went and bought a fast food staple - the Big Mac - to test it out.

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from December 4 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest cases and details on locations of interest.

Cases

The Ministry of Health reported 98 new cases linked to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak on Saturday.

Sixty-four were in Auckland, three in Northland, 21 in Waikato, six in the Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes District, two in Hawke’s Bay and one in Nelson-Marlborough.

David White/Stuff Aucklanders enjoy their freedom at the red level of the traffic light system.

There was also one new case in Canterbury, however this was reported to the Ministry after 9am, meaning it will be included in Sunday’s tally.

The Ministry said interviews were underway to determine how the case was linked to the outbreak and identify any contacts and exposure events.

Saturday marks the second day in a row that case numbers have been below 100, after Friday became the first time daily cases numbers have been double digits since October 28.

Key news

The Ministry of Health reported that 90 per cent of the Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waitematā DHBs’ Pacific population have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 82 per cent now fully vaccinated.

As of earlier on Saturday, there were less than 20 doses to go for the region’s eligible Māori population to hit 90 per cent first dose.

The Ministry also reported Covid-19 has also been detected in Tairāwhiti Gisborne wastewater for a second time.

In other news, a children’s cricket match at Auckland’s Domain had to be abandoned on Saturday after protesters from the Brian Tamaki-led Freedom and Rights Coalition walked across and stood on pitches.

Karen James, whose son was playing in the game that had to be abandoned, said it was ironic the protesters were out in support of greater freedoms “when what they’re doing is destroying the kids' freedom”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Protesters disrupt a children's cricket game at the Auckland Domain.

A protest was also underway in central Christchurch, where hundreds gathered to protest Government and Covid-19 pandemic controls.

More than 400 pharmacies were last week helping distribute vaccine certificates when the Ministry’s help centre was overwhelmed by up to 70,000 calls a day, but now pharmacists say they are stretched and tired, providing the vaccines and passes on top of their usual workload.

Pharmaceutical Society president Professor Rhiannon Braund said while members were willing to help, it had been “a really busy year” and the workforce was “stretched”.

"People are tired, and I just hope that people can take some time to look after themselves, as well as the patients."

Locations of interest

Blackberry Eatery, in Papamoa’s Fashion Island Shopping Centre, in Tauranga, has been added to the list for November 30, between 12.30pm and 3.15pm – the latest location with a high risk exposure event linked to the current outbreak.

Other high risk exposure events added to the locations list on Saturday included Robert Harris on Montgomery Square in Nelson, between 3.15pm and 4.15pm on November 23.

Multiple locations in Nelson were added to the list earlier on Saturday, including the Nelson Courthouse, the Prince Albert Backpackers bar and restaurant, Kiwi Bakery and the Mad Butcher in Stoke.

Hey Sushi, Pakn’ Save and Liquid Laundromat in the Richmond Mall were added, as well as Z petrol on Gladstone Rd.

Anyone at these locations is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

A full list of the locations of interest can be found here and on the Ministry of Health's website.

Freedom weekend

As Auckland enjoys its first weekend of freedom, after 107 days in lockdown and the whole of New Zealand moves to the traffic light system, Stuff investigated how Auckland bars were handling the introduction of vaccine passes.

During a visit to Auckland’s Viaduct, Stuff visited five waterfront bars which all promptly asked for vaccine passes before letting anyone in.

In Ponsonby, Chapel Bar & Bistro was fully booked. But for those who did get a table after their vaccine pass was scanned, a barber was tucked into the corner by the bar, offering willing punters a trim.

David White stuff.co.nz Are bars and eateries in central Auckland scanning vaccine passes on day one of the traffic light system? Stuff finds out.

Police were kept busy through Friday night as they dealt with drunken Aucklanders celebrating the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

While the central city was less busy than a pre-lockdown Friday night, officers still had to manage “a number of disorder-related incidents involving highly-intoxicated people”, a police spokeswoman said.

Many revellers were well-behaved, but the night didn't end well for one person who ended up in Auckland Hospital with serious injuries after they were assaulted on Karangahape Rd – a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged.