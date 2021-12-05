Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak - December 5

Are bars and eateries in central Auckland scanning vaccine passes on day one of the traffic light system? Stuff finds out.

A public toilet and dairy in Whanganui are among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

Polson St Foodmarket in Whanganui was visited by a positive case on December 3 from 1.15pm to 4pm.

The Kai Iwi Beach public toilets in Whanganui was also visited by a positive case between November 30 at 12pm to December 1at 6pm.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced New World and Pak’nSave on Cameron Rd in Tauranga as locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health is advising those who visited the location at the same time to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus over the next 10 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – December 4

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened on Saturday, December 4



The supermarkets were both visited by a positive case on December 1, between 1.15pm to 4pm.

The new traffic light framework started on December 3, allowing more freedoms for fully vaccinated people. The Ministry of Health would not publish all low-risk locations of interest in red areas under the new Covid protection framework.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Public toilets at popular beach, Kai Iwi is among the latest locations of interest in the Delta outbreak. (File photo)

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.